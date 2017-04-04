Are Nuts Actually A Good Snack? A Nutritionist Explains

Do you love to snack? What you snack on can play a big role in your overall nutrition. On average, about 25 percent of the daily calories in the average American diet come from snacks and drinks. That means that even if you eat a healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner, what you grab in between can have a huge impact on your daily nutrition.

Nuts are one of the most popular snacks out there, and for good reason! They not only satisfy a salty craving but can fit into almost any diet. They are the perfect balanced food for a vegan or paleo diet and can be a healthy part of a weight-loss diet. They provide a balance of fat, protein, and carbs as well as other health benefits such as: