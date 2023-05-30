Nuts really are plant-based perfection. They provide healthy fats and fiber, a variety of vitamins and minerals, as well as all-important protein.

In case you haven't heard, protein is a pretty big deal. Your body requires a consistent supply of amino acids, aka the building blocks of proteins, in order to perform vital functions like creating hormones and neurotransmitters, absorbing nutrients, and building muscle. In order to meet this demand, your diet should be high in a variety of protein-rich foods. (Here's more on how much protein you need daily.)

Unlike many protein sources like meat and eggs that need to be refrigerated and cooked, nuts are a portable source of protein that can be taken on the go and stored in your kitchen, work desk, and even your car so you're never without a filling snack option.

Plus, nuts pair well with both sweet and savory ingredients and can be added to salads, grain dishes, baked goods, granola, cereal, and even desserts for a healthy boost of protein.

FYI, the USDA-recommended serving size for nuts is 1 ounce, which equates to ¼ cup or a small handful.