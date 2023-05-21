This Is The Creamiest Coffee Hack We've Ever Seen — & It Has Beauty Benefits*
Hot take: I don't like to overcomplicate my coffee. I prefer the natural flavor of the coffee plant itself, and a splash of oat milk is really all I need to soften some of the bitterness. I do, however, crave the texture of a frothy, creamy, decadent beverage. But again, I don't like to load my coffee with cream. Quite the dilemma, I'm aware.
How do I make my beverage deliciously creamy without sacrificing the beloved coffee flavor? So glad you asked. I recently came across a helpful TikTok hack to take my daily drink up a notch, and I'm happy to report: It passes the test.
How to make your coffee impossibly creamy
It only takes three ingredients: cashews, dates, and collagen powder. By blending up those soaked cashews, you're essentially creating plant-based milk—and instead of pouring it over your beverage, you're combining it with your coffee in one simple step. The dates also add a touch of sweetness to the drink without overpowering it completely, so the coffee flavor still shines through.
But I'd argue the real kicker here is the collagen peptides. There's something about blending up a high-quality powder that makes the drink oh-so-creamy, and it ties the whole recipe together.
Experiential benefits aside, collagen is also associated with plenty of beauty perks, like skin elasticity and hydration1 and strong hair and nails.* mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+ also features beauty-enhancing extras, like hyaluronic acid, turmeric, and vitamins C and E to aid collagen synthesis and help protect cells from oxidative stress.*
Find exactly how to replicate this swoon-worthy recipe below.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup cashews
- 2 pitted dates
- 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+ (you can use the unflavored or chocolate option, but I prefer unflavored to keep the additional flavor notes minimal to let the coffee-cashew-date trio shine through)
- 1 cup brewed coffee, hot or cold
How to
- Place cashews and dates in a blender. Pour coffee on top, followed by a scoop of collagen powder.
- Stir to combine, then let the mixture soak for around 10 minutes to soften.
- After those 10 minutes, blend the mixture until smooth.
- Pour into a cup and enjoy!
You can enjoy this beverage hot or iced, but keep in mind that it will take around 10 minutes to soak the cashews and dates until they're soft. So if you do prefer hot beverages, you might want to reheat the coffee after you blend.
The takeaway
If you adore creamy confections but don't want to sacrifice the natural coffee flavor, I'm right there with you. This recipe makes it easy to have the best of both worlds—a decadent yet simple sip.
