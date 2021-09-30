Collagen is often touted to reduce signs of aging, plump up skin, and add a youthful glow to our complexions.* Since collagen is the body’s most abundant protein and found in connective tissues, joints, and skin, we’d say it’s a pretty big deal.* In addition to the many full-body benefits that often get brought up when discussing collagen supplements, hair health is a common claim as well.* But what exactly does collagen supplementation do for your mane? After all, hair is made of the protein keratin—not collagen.

Well, we tapped some top experts to get the scoop on collagen and hair health including what collagen does for the hair, what to look for in a hair supplement, and if it can, in fact, help with hair growth.*

Keep reading to learn more.