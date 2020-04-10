How To Make These Vegan No-Bake Hazelnut Fudge Brownies

What ingredients come to mind when you think of brownies? Chocolate, of course, but probably also eggs and flour and some time in the oven, right?

This recipe takes the ultimate chocolate dessert and flips it into a gluten-free, vegan-keto option that won't have you spending ages in the kitchen. Thanks to a mixture of hazelnuts, walnuts, and macadamia nuts they also pack in some nutrients you wouldn't typically be able to thank brownies for.

We love no-bake desserts for their ease, and these brownies from the forthcoming The Ultimate Keto Cookbook are a dessert indulgence that can be adapted for paleo or nut-free diets as well.

"This recipe is a really fun and easy way for you to get a brownie fix without having to spend much time in the kitchen," wrote Brittany Angell, the cookbooks author when introducing the recipe, "The texture is fudgy and absolutely wonderful and will remind you of Nutella, thanks to the addition of delicious toasted hazelnuts." Consider us sold, and our weekend baking plans sorted.