How To Make These Vegan No-Bake Hazelnut Fudge Brownies
What ingredients come to mind when you think of brownies? Chocolate, of course, but probably also eggs and flour and some time in the oven, right?
This recipe takes the ultimate chocolate dessert and flips it into a gluten-free, vegan-keto option that won't have you spending ages in the kitchen. Thanks to a mixture of hazelnuts, walnuts, and macadamia nuts they also pack in some nutrients you wouldn't typically be able to thank brownies for.
We love no-bake desserts for their ease, and these brownies from the forthcoming The Ultimate Keto Cookbook are a dessert indulgence that can be adapted for paleo or nut-free diets as well.
"This recipe is a really fun and easy way for you to get a brownie fix without having to spend much time in the kitchen," wrote Brittany Angell, the cookbooks author when introducing the recipe, "The texture is fudgy and absolutely wonderful and will remind you of Nutella, thanks to the addition of delicious toasted hazelnuts." Consider us sold, and our weekend baking plans sorted.
No-Bake Hazelnut Fudge Brownies
Ingredients
For the brownies
- 3/4 cup toasted hazelnuts
- 3/4 cup raw unsalted walnuts
- 1 1/2 cups roasted & salted macadamia nuts
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup sugar-free honey or sugar-free maple syrup
- 1/4 cup keto powdered sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon Himalayan salt
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder
For the chocolate ganache
- 2 tablespoons softened coconut oil
- 2 1/2 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
Method
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line an 8 1/2 x 5-inch bread pan with parchment paper.
- To make the brownies, place the hazelnuts on a baking sheet and toast for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the sheet from the oven and allow the nuts to cool. Rub the hazelnuts in a kitchen towel to remove all the skins.
- Place the cooled, skinless hazelnuts, walnuts, macadamia nuts, vanilla, honey, powdered sugar, cocoa powder, and salt in a food processor.
- Process for about 15 seconds, stop and wipe the the sides down, then process again just until the mixture is smooth and shiny. Do not overprocess or the oils will begin to separate. (If this happens, just wipe the excess oil off the bars with paper towels. They will be slightly more fragile but still delicious.)
- Pour the mixture in the prepared pan and press it down to create an even surface cover the pan and place the mixture in the refrigerator for several hours, or overnight.
- To make the chocolate ganache, whisk the coconut oil, cocoa powder, vanilla, honey and salt together until it is smooth and fluffy. The ganache can be spread on the brownies right after they are made or after they have chilled.
For the best results, store the brownies in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Substitutions:
- To make this nut free, swap the nuts out for raw pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds.
- To make this Paleo, use real honey or real maple syrup. Omit the keto powdered sugar, or add one to two tablespoons of palm sugar for a sweeter brownie.
And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.