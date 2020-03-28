mindbodygreen

Try These Vegan No-Bake Chocolate Almond Butter Bars, Because It's The Weekend

Rachel Conners
Contributing writer By Rachel Conners
Contributing writer
Rachel Conners is a recipe developer and creator of Bakerita, a baking website specializing in gluten-free, Paleo, and vegan desserts. She is the author of Bakerita: 100+ No-Fuss Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and Refined Sugar-Free Recipes for the Modern Baker.
Vegan No-Bake Chocolate Almond Bars

Image by Rachel Conners / Contributor

March 28, 2020 — 10:05 AM

These bars are for the people who see a chocolate-nut butter cup and want to up the nut butter ratio by a lot—I’m one of those people. This recipe uses a ton of almond butter to create a thick and creamy nut butter base, with some maple syrup stirred in for sweetness and coconut oil and coconut flour to help firm up the nut butter.

Then chocolate is mixed with almond butter, which helps keep the chocolate fudgey and not as brittle, for the topping. The result is an easy-to-make bar that melts in your mouth and is even easier to eat. Try out any of your favorite nut butters to switch up the flavor.

Vegan No-Bake Chocolate Almond Butter Bars

Makes 16 bars

For the base:

  • 1½ cups (384g) creamy almond butter
  • ⅓ cup (67g) refined coconut oil, melted
  • ¼ cup (85g) pure maple syrup
  • ¼ cup (32g) coconut flour
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt (skip if the nut butter is salted)

For the chocolate topping:

  • 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped (about ⅔ cup)
  • 2 tablespoons creamy almond butter
  • Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling
Method:

  1. Line an 8 × 8-inch baking pan with parchment paper and grease lightly with coconut oil.
  2. For the base: In a mixing bowl, stir together the almond butter, coconut oil, maple syrup, coconut flour, and salt. Press evenly into the prepared pan and refrigerate.
  3. For the chocolate topping: Put the chocolate and almond butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring between each, until the chocolate mixture is melted and smooth, 1 to 1½ minutes. Pour the chocolate over the almond butter base and spread it to cover the top of the base. Sprinkle with the sea salt.
  4. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Use a sharp knife to cut the bars into 16 servings. Refrigerate the bars, tightly wrapped, for up to 2 weeks.
Excerpted from BAKERITA: 100+ No-Fuss Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and Refined Sugar-Free Recipes for the Modern Baker © 2020 by Rachel Conners. Photography © 2020 by Rachel Conners. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

