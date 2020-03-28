These bars are for the people who see a chocolate-nut butter cup and want to up the nut butter ratio by a lot—I’m one of those people. This recipe uses a ton of almond butter to create a thick and creamy nut butter base, with some maple syrup stirred in for sweetness and coconut oil and coconut flour to help firm up the nut butter.

Then chocolate is mixed with almond butter, which helps keep the chocolate fudgey and not as brittle, for the topping. The result is an easy-to-make bar that melts in your mouth and is even easier to eat. Try out any of your favorite nut butters to switch up the flavor.