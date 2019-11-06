It's no secret that the wellness world is obsessed with nut butters, and for good reason. The scoopable paste offers a convenient way to get a quick hit of healthy fats and proteins (or to make sure you're getting those necessary elements in your green smoothie!). While we love to buy a good nut butter as much as the next person, it's shockingly easy to make your own—and it offers a few distinct advantages.

Making your own nut butter can also be healthier, simply because you can control exactly what you're putting in it. Many nut butters found in stores can contain cane sugar, canola oil, and more, but you'll know exactly what's in your homemade nut butter because you put it there.

Speaking of knowing the ingredients, making your own nut butter allows you to be playful and experiment. Here's an oft-forgotten culinary secret: you can make nut butter out of any nuts and seeds. You can mix your nuts and seeds.

While pistachio butter can be hard—if not impossible—to find in stores, it's easy to come across pistachios, which, if you follow the steps below, means you're just minutes away from spreadable goodness. Once you have your base nut butter, you can play around, adding seasonings and healthy extras (all of which we'll discuss more below). But first...