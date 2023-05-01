Money may not grow on trees, but other good green things do! Pistachios come from short desert trees related to cashew trees. Originally native to central Asia, Pakistan, and India, pistachio trees were brought to the U.S. in the 1850s. Now they produce nuts in just three states: California, Arizona, and New Mexico. These states’ long, hot summers allow for optimal ripening.

Although pistachios are technically drupes (a botanical term meaning a seed surrounded by fruit), in culture and cuisine, they’re considered nuts.

Their mild taste and softer texture make them a go-to for easy snacking and all sorts of culinary preparations. The little green nubbins are the fifth-most consumed nut globally! They can go both sweet and savory—you can start a meal with pistachio-crusted salmon and finish it off with nut-studded spumoni. And like almonds, peanuts, or cashews, pistachios can be used to make nut butter, nut milk, and other byproducts.

As a surprisingly good source of protein, antioxidants, and healthy fats, pistachios may play a role in supporting heart health, better sleep, and weight loss. One more reason to go nuts: the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 recommends consuming up to 5 ounces per week of plant-based proteins like nuts.