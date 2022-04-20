 Skip to content

This Avocado Oil Cake Is A Delicious Way To Get More Healthy Fats

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
The Dessert Recipe Features One Of Our Favorite Brain-Healthy Cooking Oils

Image by manuela mejia / mbg creative

April 20, 2022 — 1:02 AM

Dessert trends come and go with the seasons, and olive oil cakes are certainly having a moment across social media with their undeniably aesthetic and rich, decadent consistency. While we, of course, love all things olive oil—we're also fans of creative, healthy takes on popular dishes. For a new variation on the delicious dessert, might we suggest reaching for the avocado oil in your pantry?

Finding dessert recipes that fuel your body (while satisfying your sweet tooth) can help you craft a more well-rounded diet overall. So when Chef Camilla Marcus created this avocado oil cake exclusively for mbg, featuring west~bourne avocado oil, we had to share it. The final product strikes the perfect balanced between tasty and nourishing.

Avocado oil is an excellent heart-healthy option that can add some extra nutrients to your baking. Made up of nearly 75% oleic acid there is "supportive, but not conclusive" evidence that this ingredient can help support heart health outcomes, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Plus, oleic acid may also help protect your brain.*

The pistachios in this recipe are another highlight, recently declared a "complete" source of protein. This means that they include the nine essential amino acids that your body requires but does not produce organically. For those on a plant-based diet (or anyone wanting the most out of their dessert) this is a huge win.

Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect birthday cake recipe or simply seeking a fun treat to share with friends, avocado oil cake is an easy (and tasty) way to reap the benefits of this multi-functional ingredient.

Avocado oil cake with pistachio dukkah spiced honey

Ingredients

  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup west~bourne avocado oil (or avocado oil of choice)
  • 1 cup coconut sugar or honey
  • ⅔ cup milk or buttermilk (can also use coconut milk or dairy-free milk)
  • ½ cup fortified wine
  • 1 ¼ cup all purpose flour
  • 1 ½ tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp baking soda
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
To serve, optional
  • Creme fraiche
  • west~bourne dukkah spiced honey (combine ½ cup dukkah and ½ cup honey, loosened with hot water so it’s pourable and can easily incorporate with the dukkah)
Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan (for extra protection, line the bottom with parchment paper and regrease bottom). Chill in the refrigerator while you make the batter.
  2. Whisk milk and coconut sugar. Slowly incorporate and whisk in eggs. In a separate bowl, combine all dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt) and gently whisk dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Using a spatula, fold in avocado oil and transfer batter into the chilled pan.  
  3. Bake for 45 minutes (or until a knife inserted comes out clean) and let cool for 30 minutes before slicing. Serve with a dollop of creme fraiche and the west~bourne spiced dukkah honey
