The Dessert Recipe Features One Of Our Favorite Brain-Healthy Cooking Oils

Avocado oil is an excellent heart-healthy option that can add some extra nutrients to your baking. Made up of nearly 75% oleic acid there is "supportive, but not conclusive" evidence that this ingredient can help support heart health outcomes, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Plus, oleic acid may also help protect your brain.*

The pistachios in this recipe are another highlight, recently declared a "complete" source of protein. This means that they include the nine essential amino acids that your body requires but does not produce organically. For those on a plant-based diet (or anyone wanting the most out of their dessert) this is a huge win.

Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect birthday cake recipe or simply seeking a fun treat to share with friends, avocado oil cake is an easy (and tasty) way to reap the benefits of this multi-functional ingredient.