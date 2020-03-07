Until the announcement, made during the APG Annual Conference, most nuts were considered incomplete sources of protein. Additionally, most sources of complete protein were meat, fish, eggs, or dairy based. Meaning people who followed a vegan or vegetarian diet would have to combine at least two incomplete sources of protein in order to meet their nutritional guidelines.

Additionally, having a snack-food, rather than a main dish be considered a complete protein can be helpful for people who are traveling long distances, working long hours, or simply not in the mood to cook.

“This news is particularly exciting for active adults and athletes who want the convenience of a complete protein that’s portable, said Nigel Mitchell, B.S, M.S, R.D. in a news release. “As a complete protein, roasted pistachios contribute to the varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle important for good health.”