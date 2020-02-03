To eat meat, or not to eat meat? That really does seem to be the question these days. With some boasting the importance of protein, while others insist the power's in the produce, what's anyone supposed to believe?

According to new research out of Penn State University, there may be more evidence to support a connection between a high-protein diet, heart disease, and subsequently, death.

A plant-based diet, on the other hand, may have the opposite effect, with researchers finding diets lower in sulfur amino acids (found in protein-rich foods) are associated with a lower risk for heart disease. And with the average American eating over twice the estimated average requirement of sulfur amino acids, it might be time to start taking meat reduction more seriously.