The Mediterranean Diet was recently named the healthiest diet overall for the third year in a row. And one of the things that makes it so healthy, is its emphasis on fresh, seasonal vegetables.

Getting your greens along with other nutrient-dense vegetables is so important, and no matter what diet you follow, fruits and veggies should make up at least half of your plate most meals. To help you with that endeavor, here are five recipes that are delicious and packed with vegetables. Even if you aren't following the Mediterranean diet, they are guaranteed to satisfy.