How Much Protein Should You Actually Be Getting & Is All Protein Created Equal? 

Nutrition trends are ever-changing, but at this point, there are some truths nearly everyone can agree upon: Refined carbs and sugar should be limited, veggies and fruits can and should be eaten liberally for their fiber and micronutrients, fats from quality sources definitely have a place in your diet, and protein is key for curbing hunger and maintaining a healthy body composition.

But of all these truths, there's still a surprising amount of confusion about protein—especially how much you should be eating (spoiler: maybe a bit more than you think), the best food sources (steak is not a requirement), and what it can do for your health even if you don't care that much about muscle #gainz. Hint: a lot.

"Most of us think of protein in the context of building muscle, but it also plays a key role in maintaining and repairing cells, the production of antibodies needed for immune function, and creating hormones and neurotransmitters," says registered dietitian Abby Cannon, R.D. It's also particularly important when you're trying to lose weight.

All of which is to say: You can't afford to overlook protein—even if the rise in diets like keto has you thinking all about increasing fats and slashing carbs and not much else. Here, we dive into the latest research, recommendations, and lesser-known facts about protein from functional dietitians, some of the top protein researchers in the country. Get ready, nutrition nerds, you're in for a ride.