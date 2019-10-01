The Weird Reason You Could Start Losing Hair On The Keto Diet

I first heard about the keto/hair loss connection on one of my favorite podcasts. It mentioned how this effect often occurs a few months after transitioning to a keto diet, but the hosts didn’t delve too much into why this happens or what you can do about it. So I reached out to integrative dietitian Ali Miller, R.D., who personally eats keto and has been using nutritional ketosis in her clinical practice for 10 years.

According to Miller, the reason some people may experience hair loss on a ketogenic diet is two-fold: stress and/or malnourishment.

First, keto may be an added stressor that your body just can’t handle right now—unless you make some tweaks to your lifestyle. “While keto can be a powerfully healthy diet, it’s also a stressor on your body,” says Miller. “There are many health-supporting behaviors that are stressors, like intermittent fasting. But if you’re someone who’s type A—over-caffeinating, under-sleeping, intermittent fasting, and doing keto—that’s just too much.”

If you’re taking on keto as an added stressor and not modifying your lifestyle in some other way—like making sure you get seven hours of sleep every night or shifting your workouts to be a bit less intense—then keto could tip your body into a chronic fight-or-flight drive, says Miller. And that can throw off a variety of regulatory functions in the body. “That can stress your thyroid, that can impact your adrenals, that can even drive an autoimmune reaction, all of which could contribute to hair loss,” she says.

Second, many women may not be eating enough protein (and biotin) when they shift to a keto diet. “If you’re following a classic ketogenic diet, which was developed more for epilepsy and neurological disease management, it’s often too protein-restricted,” says Miller. “What happens, often with women, is that their appetite is regulated and they don’t have organic hunger. So they under-eat—and they under-eat protein pretty dramatically—and the first sign of protein malnourishment is hair loss.” Protein and vitamin deficiency, specifically biotin, a water-soluble B-vitamin, are the two main nutrient deficiencies that cause protein loss in keto diet. Biotin is required for the metabolism of branched-chain amino acids found in proteins and becomes depleted when on a keto diet. To prevent hair loss it is important to eat adequate amounts of both of protein and biotin. Biotin is found in organ meat, eggs, salmon, sunflower seeds, almonds, and sweet potatoes to name a few.