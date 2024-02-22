16:8 fasting is a type of TRE that involves fasting for 16 hours and eating within an 8-hour window. 16:8 has been linked to a few health benefits, including promoting weight loss and improving blood sugar levels. Because 16:8 involves a shorter fasting window, it’s often recommended to people who are new to fasting and to those who want to reap the benefits of fasting without engaging in very long fasts. Hare are even more tips to help you get started with your first fast.