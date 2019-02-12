Skipping meals has gone from a taboo thing we avoided at all costs to a legit way of eating, thanks to increasing scientific research (not to mention, loads of celebrity and medical expert endorsements) supporting the benefits of intermittent fasting.

Not to be confused with traditional dieting, which revolves around counting calories and forbidden foods, intermittent fasting (IF) is an eating schedule where you go without food for a certain amount of time—and science has its back. As well as helping you lose weight, studies show that intermittent fasting can curb cravings, improve blood sugar control, lower inflammation, delay aging, and lower risk of disease. As if that weren't enough, it's also been linked to better sleep, more diverse gut bacteria, and improved mood.

Given the slew of benefits, it may not be a question of whether you should try intermittent fasting but rather which type of intermittent fasting to try. There's the 5:2 model (eat normal calories five days a week and only 500 calories the other two days); alternate-day fasting (one day you eat normally, the next you eat very little); OMAD (as in "one meal a day"); and then there's 16:8 fasting, which limits food to an eight-hour eating window each day.