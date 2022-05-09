 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
This Collagen-Packed Overnight Oats Recipe Is Perfect For Breakfast On The Go

This Collagen-Packed Overnight Oats Recipe Is Perfect For Breakfast On The Go

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
This Collagen-Packed Overnight Oats Recipe Is Perfect For Breakfast On-The-Go

Image by Pixel Stories / Stocksy

May 9, 2022 — 10:06 AM

If running late is one of your personality traits, we have the perfect breakfast recipe for you. This one is on-the-go-friendly and only takes a few minutes to prepare the night before. You’ve guessed it: We’re talking about overnight oats. As simple as this breakfast may seem, overnight oats have the potential to boast tons of antioxidants, protein, healthy fats, and even skin-supporting nutrients. How so? Read on to find our elevated tweaks. 

How to make collagen overnight oats:

Serves 1

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Ingredients

Method

Like we said, this process will only take a minute or two. Simply pour your collagen powder into a cup with your milk of choice and stir. Then pour the mixture into a travel-friendly container (a small jar works great), and stir it up again. Finally, top with berries and any other toppings you’d like. Need some inspiration? Here are a few add-ons to make your overnight oats even better: 

  • 1 tablespoon almond or peanut butter 
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • A dash of cinnamon 
  • 1 teaspoon honey 
  • 1/2 banana sliced
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup 
  • A sprinkle of coconut flakes 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(51)
beauty & gut collagen+

Bonus: If you’re a chocolate lover, reach for the chocolate mbg beauty & gut collagen+ instead. This rich powder is made with organic cocoa and sweetened with organic monk fruit, making it just sweet enough with zero added sugar. You can even use it to make hot chocolate or an iced chocolate shaken espresso in the warmer months. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Even if you don’t have much time to craft up a fancy breakfast, you can still get all of the nutrients you need in one easy dish. Overnight oats are a perfect way to do so, and the flavor options are endless. Who doesn’t love a healthy, balanced meal that only takes a few minutes to whip up? Plus, it’s an easy way to incorporate a collagen supplement in your daily routine. If you want to learn more about the importance of taking collagen every day, you can read through our benefits guide here. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(51)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(51)
beauty & gut collagen+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Recipes

For Mother's Day Brunch, Add This Decadent Collagen Parfait To The Menu

Hannah Frye
For Mother's Day Brunch, Add This Decadent Collagen Parfait To The Menu
Recipes

This Sunny Collagen-Turmeric Smoothie Is Sure To Brighten Your Mood

Hannah Frye
This Sunny Collagen-Turmeric Smoothie Is Sure To Brighten Your Mood
Spirituality

How Spirituality Rewires Our Brain & Why It's So Needed Right Now, From A PhD

Lisa Miller, Ph.D.
How Spirituality Rewires Our Brain & Why It's So Needed Right Now, From A PhD
Beauty

Should You Use A Water Filter On Your Sink For Softer Skin? A Derm Weighs In

Hannah Frye
Should You Use A Water Filter On Your Sink For Softer Skin? A Derm Weighs In
Integrative Health

One Simple & Surprising Thing You Can Do To Take Care Of Your Eyes Nightly

Sarah Regan
One Simple & Surprising Thing You Can Do To Take Care Of Your Eyes Nightly
Spirituality

This Week's Game-Changing Astrological Transit Hasn't Happened In Over A Decade

The AstroTwins
This Week's Game-Changing Astrological Transit Hasn't Happened In Over A Decade
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Don't Toss The Peels: 3 Ways To Clean & Refresh Your Home With Lemon Leftovers

Kami McBride
Don't Toss The Peels: 3 Ways To Clean & Refresh Your Home With Lemon Leftovers
Integrative Health

Study Finds How Much Sleep You Need To Maintain A Healthy Weight

Sarah Regan
Study Finds How Much Sleep You Need To Maintain A Healthy Weight
Beauty

Heads Up: Alternate This Product With Your Shampoo For Healthy Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider
Heads Up: Alternate This Product With Your Shampoo For Healthy Hair Growth
Integrative Health

These Are The Most Underrated Longevity Hacks We've Ever Heard

Jason Wachob
These Are The Most Underrated Longevity Hacks We've Ever Heard
Sex

Do You Have A Praise Kink? Read These Phrases & See How You Feel

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
Do You Have A Praise Kink? Read These Phrases & See How You Feel
Beauty

The One Hyaluronic Acid Serum This Beauty Editor Used 'Til The Very Last Drop

Jamie Schneider
The One Hyaluronic Acid Serum This Beauty Editor Used 'Til The Very Last Drop
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-travel-friendly-collagen-overnight-oats
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!