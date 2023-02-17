This Collagen-Packed Overnight Oats Recipe Is Perfect For Breakfast On The Go

If running late is one of your personality traits, we have the perfect breakfast recipe for you. This one is on-the-go-friendly and only takes a few minutes to prepare the night before. You've guessed it: We're talking about overnight oats. As simple as this breakfast may seem, overnight oats have the potential to boast tons of antioxidants, protein, healthy fats, and even skin-supporting nutrients. How so? Read on to find out how to make the perfect collagen overnight oats.