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This Collagen-Packed Overnight Oats Recipe Is Perfect For Breakfast On The Go

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
Last updated on February 17, 2023
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Last updated on February 17, 2023

If running late is one of your personality traits, we have the perfect breakfast recipe for you. This one is on-the-go-friendly and only takes a few minutes to prepare the night before. You've guessed it: We're talking about overnight oats. As simple as this breakfast may seem, overnight oats have the potential to boast tons of antioxidants, protein, healthy fats, and even skin-supporting nutrients. How so? Read on to find out how to make the perfect collagen overnight oats.

How to make Collagen Overnight Oats:

Serves 1

Ingredients

Directions

Like we said, this process will only take a minute or two. Here, the streamlined instructions:

1.

Prep your liquid base.

Simply pour your collagen powder into a cup with your milk of choice and stir. Depending on the size of your jar (and appetite of course) you may want to adjust your milk and oat measurements.

2.

Mix in your oats.

Then, pour the collagen milk mixture into a travel-friendly container (a small jar works great). Add in your dry oats of choice and stir again.

3.

Add your toppings.

Finally, top with berries and any other toppings you'd like. Need some inspiration? Here are a few add-ins to make your overnight oats even better: 

  • 1 tablespoon almond or peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • A dash of cinnamon 
  • 1 teaspoon honey 
  • ½ banana sliced
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup 
  • A sprinkle of coconut flakes 

mbg tip

If you're a chocolate lover, reach for the chocolate mbg beauty & gut collagen+ instead. This rich powder is made with organic cocoa and sweetened with organic monk fruit, making it just sweet enough with zero added sugar. You can even use it to make hot chocolate or an iced chocolate shaken espresso in the warmer months. 

The takeaway

Even if you don't have much time to craft up a fancy breakfast, you can still get all of the nutrients you need in one easy dish. Overnight oats are a perfect way to do so, and the flavor options are endless.

Who doesn't love a healthy, balanced meal that only takes a few minutes to whip up? Plus, it's an easy way to incorporate a collagen supplement into your daily routine. If you want to learn more about the importance of taking collagen every day, you can read through our benefits guide here. 

RELATED: A No-Fuss, Fiber-Rich Morning Glory Overnight Oats Recipe

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.