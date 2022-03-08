 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
The Afternoon Treat This Beauty Icon Drinks Daily For Vibrant Skin

The Afternoon Treat This Beauty Icon Drinks Daily For Vibrant Skin

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Bobbi Brown Drinks This Daily For Vibrant, Healthy-Looking Skin

Image by Susan Brooks-Dammann / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 8, 2022 — 10:04 AM

If you wear makeup, whether daily or on occasion, you likely know that a great look starts with a healthy canvas. Especially if you’re searching for that natural, “no-makeup makeup” look, you should focus on skin care as step No. 1 of your routine. Yes, that means nailing down your topicals, but as we declare quite often here at mbg: It’s just as important to tend to your skin internally. When you shine from the inside out, your makeup will appear even more dewy and radiant. 

But you don’t have to take our word for it: On an episode of Clean Beauty School, makeup icon Bobbi Brown shares her go-to hot chocolate recipe brimming with skin-loving ingredients that make her complexion glow. The ultimate makeup primer, if you will.

Bobbi Brown’s beauty hot chocolate recipe.

When sipping on something sweet, you might not focus on the specific benefits of the concoction, beyond the fact that the decadent, rich blend makes you feel cozy in the moment. But Brown’s star ingredient comes loaded with standout beauty benefits—we’re talking skin elasticity and smoothness, strong hair and nails, and enhanced hydration.* Of course, we’re talking about mbg's robust collagen formula.

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

"In the afternoon, I have been having mindbodygreen’s beauty & gut chocolate collagen+. I love it,” Brown says. “I used to add it to my breakfast smoothies, but I changed my routine recently to have it as an afternoon snack. I now make hot cocoa with it as a pick-me-up snack.” This recipe is perfect for those chilly days when you’re craving a comforting beverage. Follow along below (or find the full recipe on her site!):

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup almond milk (or milk of your choice) 
  • 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty and gut collagen+
  • Optional: 1 extra teaspoon raw cacao powder (“If I’m in the mood for something really chocolatey,” Brown writes.)

Directions:

  1. Heat and froth the milk until it reaches your desired foaminess. Brown loves the Nespresso frother, but you can use whatever you have on-hand. 
  2. Add the collagen powder and cacao powder if using and mix until well-combined. You may want to use a hand-held frother, if you have one, for an even silkier consistency.    
  3. Sip and enjoy! 

There are tons of ways to switch up this recipe, whether you switch up your base to a different milk or add in more flavors, such as pumpkin spice. Regardless, we’re loving Brown’s tasty and functional beverage. The collagen powder is perfectly sweet without any added sugars, thanks to organic cocoa and organic monk fruit—it’s a win-win situation. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway

Bobbi Brown is a legendary makeup expert, and she asserts the best looks start with taking care of your skin. To do so, Brown reaches for mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+; it not only fuels her sweet tooth but provides many glow-inducing benefits.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This Ingredient Is In Thousands Of Lip Balms, But Experts Have Some Concerns

Hannah Frye
This Ingredient Is In Thousands Of Lip Balms, But Experts Have Some Concerns
Beauty

Is This Everyday Hygiene Habit Secretly Messing With Your Skin?

Jamie Schneider
Is This Everyday Hygiene Habit Secretly Messing With Your Skin?
Love

So You Fell In Love With A Narcissist: Now What? A Psychologist's Advice

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
So You Fell In Love With A Narcissist: Now What? A Psychologist's Advice
Integrative Health

7 Things Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night

Sarah Regan
7 Things Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night
Beauty

An Esthetician To The Stars Shares 3 Tips She Tells All Her Clients

Alexandra Engler
An Esthetician To The Stars Shares 3 Tips She Tells All Her Clients
Spirituality

Take This As A Sign From The Universe That You Could Use Some Self-Care

Sarah Regan
Take This As A Sign From The Universe That You Could Use Some Self-Care
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Nature

Starting A Garden This Year? This Is The Most Important Tool You'll Need

Julia Watkins
Starting A Garden This Year? This Is The Most Important Tool You'll Need
Spirituality

Why This Should Be A Week Of Deep Self-Reflection, An Intuitive Explains

Natasha Levinger
Why This Should Be A Week Of Deep Self-Reflection, An Intuitive Explains
Mental Health

Why We Can't Downplay Sibling Grief, From Someone Who Experienced It Firsthand

Allison Ballenger
Why We Can't Downplay Sibling Grief, From Someone Who Experienced It Firsthand
Integrative Health

2 Mistakes This Pelvic Floor Specialist Wants You To Stop Making ASAP

Olivia Giacomo
2 Mistakes This Pelvic Floor Specialist Wants You To Stop Making ASAP
Friendships

Study Says We Should Be More Picky When Making Plans — Here’s Why

Sarah Regan
Study Says We Should Be More Picky When Making Plans — Here’s Why
Integrative Health

The One Tea Bag Mistake You Don't Want To Make, From An Herbalist

Emma Loewe
The One Tea Bag Mistake You Don't Want To Make, From An Herbalist
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/bobbi-browns-go-to-collagen-hot-chocolate-recipe
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!