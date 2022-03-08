The Afternoon Treat This Beauty Icon Drinks Daily For Vibrant Skin
If you wear makeup, whether daily or on occasion, you likely know that a great look starts with a healthy canvas. Especially if you’re searching for that natural, “no-makeup makeup” look, you should focus on skin care as step No. 1 of your routine. Yes, that means nailing down your topicals, but as we declare quite often here at mbg: It’s just as important to tend to your skin internally. When you shine from the inside out, your makeup will appear even more dewy and radiant.
But you don’t have to take our word for it: On an episode of Clean Beauty School, makeup icon Bobbi Brown shares her go-to hot chocolate recipe brimming with skin-loving ingredients that make her complexion glow. The ultimate makeup primer, if you will.
Bobbi Brown’s beauty hot chocolate recipe.
When sipping on something sweet, you might not focus on the specific benefits of the concoction, beyond the fact that the decadent, rich blend makes you feel cozy in the moment. But Brown’s star ingredient comes loaded with standout beauty benefits—we’re talking skin elasticity and smoothness, strong hair and nails, and enhanced hydration.* Of course, we’re talking about mbg's robust collagen formula.
"In the afternoon, I have been having mindbodygreen’s beauty & gut chocolate collagen+. I love it,” Brown says. “I used to add it to my breakfast smoothies, but I changed my routine recently to have it as an afternoon snack. I now make hot cocoa with it as a pick-me-up snack.” This recipe is perfect for those chilly days when you’re craving a comforting beverage. Follow along below (or find the full recipe on her site!):
Ingredients:
- 1 cup almond milk (or milk of your choice)
- 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty and gut collagen+
- Optional: 1 extra teaspoon raw cacao powder (“If I’m in the mood for something really chocolatey,” Brown writes.)
Directions:
- Heat and froth the milk until it reaches your desired foaminess. Brown loves the Nespresso frother, but you can use whatever you have on-hand.
- Add the collagen powder and cacao powder if using and mix until well-combined. You may want to use a hand-held frother, if you have one, for an even silkier consistency.
- Sip and enjoy!
There are tons of ways to switch up this recipe, whether you switch up your base to a different milk or add in more flavors, such as pumpkin spice. Regardless, we’re loving Brown’s tasty and functional beverage. The collagen powder is perfectly sweet without any added sugars, thanks to organic cocoa and organic monk fruit—it’s a win-win situation.
The takeaway
Bobbi Brown is a legendary makeup expert, and she asserts the best looks start with taking care of your skin. To do so, Brown reaches for mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+; it not only fuels her sweet tooth but provides many glow-inducing benefits.*
