If you wear makeup, whether daily or on occasion, you likely know that a great look starts with a healthy canvas. Especially if you’re searching for that natural, “no-makeup makeup” look, you should focus on skin care as step No. 1 of your routine. Yes, that means nailing down your topicals, but as we declare quite often here at mbg: It’s just as important to tend to your skin internally. When you shine from the inside out, your makeup will appear even more dewy and radiant.

But you don’t have to take our word for it: On an episode of Clean Beauty School, makeup icon Bobbi Brown shares her go-to hot chocolate recipe brimming with skin-loving ingredients that make her complexion glow. The ultimate makeup primer, if you will.