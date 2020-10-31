Curl Up On The Couch With A Skin-Healthy Hot Chocolate We're Obsessed With Right Now
Meet the nourishing hot chocolate recipe you'll be drinking all holiday season long! This dairy-free pumpkin spiced hot chocolate is silky smooth and creamy, plus contains added benefits from mbg's grass-fed collagen+, like hair and nail support, elasticity, skin hydration, and more.*
grass-fed collagen+ (chocolate)
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*
It's especially great for when the temperature starts to dip, as collagen supplements have been shown to maintain dermal thickness, as well as manage dry, patchy skin when taken internally—and all you have to do is curl up on the couch with a piping mug of hot cocoa. Pumpkin spice and cinnamon also both contain antioxidant properties and impart a fall-inspired flavor to your warm, chocolatey sip.*
For the coziest collagen hot cocoa recipe, take a peek below.
Pumpkin Spiced Collagen Hot Chocolate
Yields 1 serving.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup oat milk or almond milk—I recommend oat milk because it's thicker than almond, which gives this hot chocolate a really nice, smooth creaminess.
- 1 serving (3 Tbsp) mbg's grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate
- 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tsp organic cacao powder
- ½ tsp cinnamon
Method:
- Whisk all ingredients together in a small sauté pan on low heat until very well combined.
- Pour into a mug, top with extra pumpkin pie spice and enjoy! You can even froth a little milk and pour that on top of the rest for a whipped texture.