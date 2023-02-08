Start Your Day Right With This Simple & Filling Overnight Oats Recipe
Muffins are the no-fuss breakfast pastries that rock our busy weekday mornings. They’re easy to grab and go, and basically the closest thing you can get to a cake first thing in the morning. The problem? They’re often packed with processed flour, refined sugar, and other less-than-nutritious ingredients. Plus, if you’re gluten-free like me, they simply aren’t on the table (pun intended).
Even if you aren't gluten-free, when you want a quick and nutritious breakfast that keeps you full all day, muffins sometimes miss the mark. That’s why I love this morning glory overnight oats recipe inspired by The Healthy Epicurean.
It has all the fixings of a traditional morning glory muffin, but with a few healthy modifications to up your dietary fiber intake first thing in the morning (and stave off hunger throughout the day).
According to a 2022 article from Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, dietary fiber helps reduce hunger and prolong satiety1 (i.e., feelings of fullness). Apples2, carrots3, and oats4 are naturally high in fiber, but the true fiber hero in this upgraded recipe is mindbodygreen’s organic fiber potency+, which adds six additional grams(!) of dietary fiber to this easy breakfast.
Fiber-Rich Morning Glory Overnight Oats
Ingredients
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 1 scoop organic fiber potency+
- ¼ cup chia seeds
- 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
- 2 ¾ cups almond milk
- Pinch of pink Himalayan sea salt
- 1 cup shredded carrots, divided
- 1 medium diced apple, divided
- ½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut, divided
- ½ cup raisins, divided
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
Method
- Combine oats, organic fiber potency+, chia seeds, maple syrup, almond milk, and salt into a medium mixing bowl.
- Stir in half of the carrots, apples, coconut, and raisins. Transfer to jars, top with a lid, and refrigerate overnight.
- Top overnight oats with remaining carrots, apples, coconut, and raisins. Add walnuts and a drizzle of maple syrup.
The takeaway.
If you’re bored with your daily breakfast or need some substance to help you stay full, this overnight oats recipe helps promote satiety thanks to the oats, apples, carrots, and organic fiber potency+ (and it’s the closest thing you’ll get to carrot cake before noon!).*
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.