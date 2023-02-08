Even if you aren't gluten-free, when you want a quick and nutritious breakfast that keeps you full all day, muffins sometimes miss the mark. That’s why I love this morning glory overnight oats recipe inspired by The Healthy Epicurean.

It has all the fixings of a traditional morning glory muffin, but with a few healthy modifications to up your dietary fiber intake first thing in the morning (and stave off hunger throughout the day).

According to a 2022 article from Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, dietary fiber helps reduce hunger and prolong satiety1 (i.e., feelings of fullness). Apples2 , carrots3 , and oats4 are naturally high in fiber, but the true fiber hero in this upgraded recipe is mindbodygreen’s organic fiber potency+, which adds six additional grams(!) of dietary fiber to this easy breakfast.