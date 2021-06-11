I won't even try to play it cool: I'm a huge fan of nut butter. As someone who follows a primarily vegetarian diet, I often turn to nut butters as a source of protein, in addition to healthy fat. Plus, they're downright delicious and make so many of my go-to dishes (oatmeal, smoothies, protein bites, healthy cookies, stir-fry) taste top-notch.

I'm certainly not alone in this fandom. I chatted with a number of nutritionists and chefs to get their take on the benefits of nut butters, how to find the healthiest options, and some fun ways to use them.

Plus, as a health editor, I've tried my fair share (read: a lot) of different varieties of nut butters over the years. So I've also compiled some of the healthiest types of nut butters you can find, along with my go-to brands.