The 6-Step Brain-Sharpening Routine This Functional MD Follows Daily

How does a functional medicine doctor, podcast host, and New York Times best-selling author juggle his busy work schedule, stay present in his personal life, and maintain enough clarity of mind to balance it all? According to mbg Collective member Mark Hyman, M.D., there are six essential habits that play a role in keeping his brain sharp.

“In order to keep up with my busy life, maintaining optimal health and an optimal brain becomes a top priority,” Hyman writes on his Instagram. “When your brain is functioning well, you have more energy and life just gets better.”

No matter your profession or work schedule, everyone’s lives are filled with unique stressors and time consuming tasks. Adding in these recommended daily habits, where possible, may help optimize your energy levels and focus.