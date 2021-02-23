mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
The Leafy Green This MD Wants You To Add To Your Rotation + A Recipe

The Leafy Green This MD Wants You To Add To Your Rotation + A Recipe

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller By Mark Hyman, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller
Dr. Mark Hyman is a practicing family physician, a 13-time New York Times best-selling author, and an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator, and advocate in his field. He is the Director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine.
The Underrated Leafy Green This MD Wants You To Add To Your Diet + A Recipe

Image by Claudia Totir / Getty

February 23, 2021 — 10:29 AM

Raw endives can be bitter, but cooking gives them a nutty, sweet flavor instead. Robust balsamic vinegar and fresh tarra­gon are the perfect addition to this simple yet tasty dish.

Be sure to add endives to your rotation of leafy greens for some variety; they're a great source of vitamin K for bone and blood health.

Balsamic Tarragon Roasted Endives

Makes 4 servings

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 4 endives
  • 1 tablespoon ghee
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fresh tarragon

Method

  1. Cut the endives in half lengthwise.
  2. Melt the ghee in a large heavy skillet over medium­ high heat. Add the endives and sear for a couple of minutes per side, turning once, until golden brown but still firm in the middle.
  3. Turn the heat to low, add the balsamic vinegar, salt, and black pepper, and continue to cook for 1 minute, continuously shaking the skillet to coat the endives.
  4. Remove from the heat, sprinkle with the tarragon, and serve.
Excerpted from The Pegan Diet. Copyright © 2021 by Hyman Enterprises, LLC. Used with permission of Little, Brown Spark, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, New York. All rights reserved.
Advertisement
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Dr. Mark Hyman is a practicing family physician and an internationally recognized leader, speaker,...
Read More
More from the author:
Functional Nutrition Coaching
Check out Functional Nutrition Coaching
Launch or expand your own business as a Functional Nutrition Coach
View the class
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Dr. Mark Hyman is a practicing family physician and an internationally...
Read More

More On This Topic

Functional Food

4 Immune-Supporting Drinks To Sip On Daily (Not Plain Water)

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
4 Immune-Supporting Drinks To Sip On Daily (Not Plain Water)
Functional Food

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One Easier To Digest

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One Easier To Digest
$1299

Heal With Food

With Multiple Physicians & Experts
Heal With Food
Love

How Soon Is Too Soon To Start Saying "I Love You" In A New Relationship?

Kelly Gonsalves
How Soon Is Too Soon To Start Saying "I Love You" In A New Relationship?
Integrative Health

10 Tools To Help Black People Advocate For Their Health, From A Holistic MD

Eudene Harry, M.D.
10 Tools To Help Black People Advocate For Their Health, From A Holistic MD
Beauty

This Surprising Head Trick Will Give You Smudge-Proof Mascara (Every Time!)

Alexandra Engler
This Surprising Head Trick Will Give You Smudge-Proof Mascara (Every Time!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

An Ultra-Satisfying Workout For Emotional Release You Can Do Right Now

Sarah Regan
An Ultra-Satisfying Workout For Emotional Release You Can Do Right Now
Friendships

11 Qualities Of A Good Friend & The Types Of "Friends" To Avoid

Lia Miller, M.A., MPA, MSW
11 Qualities Of A Good Friend & The Types Of "Friends" To Avoid
Beauty

12 Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Put In The Work (Because A Lot Don't!)

Alexandra Engler
12 Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Put In The Work (Because A Lot Don't!)
Spirituality

These 7 Ancient Laws Can Help You Improve Your Life & Empower Yourself

Sarah Regan
These 7 Ancient Laws Can Help You Improve Your Life & Empower Yourself
Spirituality

Meet Myung Sung: A Korean Meditation That Doesn't Ask You To Sit Still

Jenelle Kim, DACM, L.Ac.
Meet Myung Sung: A Korean Meditation That Doesn't Ask You To Sit Still
Routines

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats

Kristine Thomason
15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/balsamic-roasted-endive

Your article and new folder have been saved!