How This Yoga Instructor Releases Stress In Less Than 5 Minutes

Stress can creep in unexpectedly or strike exactly when you’d expect (say election day, for example). Regardless of how, when, or why stress hits, it’s helpful to lean on worry-reducing techniques, like exercise. However, if finding time for an hour-long workout causes you to feel even more overwhelmed, consider this single stress-releasing movement called "Breath of Joy."

Registered yoga instructor, meditation teacher, and wellness leader Pilin Anice shared a simple breathwork exercise that not only gets your body moving, but is also meant to stimulates the nervous system and help ease anxious thoughts. Here, Anice shares more about the Breath of Joy exercise and its benefits, which comes from the Kripalu tradition.