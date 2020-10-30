There is a lot to be anxious and worried about these days. From the uncertainty of a global pandemic, to turbulent elections, worldwide protests, and political infighting, it's easy to feel overwhelmed, stressed out, and fearful. These are normal human reactions to adverse events. The good news? We don’t have to be controlled by these feelings.

We can’t always control the circumstances of life, but we do have the power to control how these emotions impact us. In other words, we're in charge of how we react when we're suddenly faced with terrible news, or we read something on social media that induces panic.

In these moments, it's useful to have a worry-reducing toolbox with simple, everyday strategies to help control your fears and anxiety. Having these practical techniques at hand can really help you in the moment, especially when you can’t think clearly or don’t know what to do with yourself.