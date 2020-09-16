The Ice Cube Hack That Calms You Down, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

While it can be useful in the moment, Naidoo says to be aware of a few things.

"In certain heart conditions the ice cube can be 'a shock' to our bodily systems," she says. Research has shown cold exposure can increase mortality rates for people with cardiovascular disease, so if you're concerned, consider speaking with a primary care physician.

Allowing the ice to melt in the mouth is usually safe, but chewing on the ice frequently can have some unwanted side effects. Pagophagia, or the excessive eating of ice, can break down tooth enamel, making them more prone to cavities or chipping.

All that said, ice is just water. In general, it should be a harmless, healthy, and free way to help manage anxious thoughts as they arise.

Bonus hack: Freeze chamomile tea in an ice cube tray. While each person may respond differently, Naidoo says the tea could have a calming effect on the body, while the cold will have a calming effect on the mind.