Psychiatrist and Nutritional Expert

Uma Naidoo, M.D. is a board-certified psychiatrist, professional chef, and nutrition specialist. She is currently the Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), where she consults on nutritional interventions for the psychiatrically and medically ill. Naidoo is also the founder of a private practice, and a teacher at The Cambridge School of Culinary Arts. She writes for Harvard Health and Psychology Today and has just completed a unique video cooking series for the MGH Academy, which teaches nutritional psychiatry using culinary techniques in the kitchen.