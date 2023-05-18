Alzheimer's disease is a type of dementia in which the brain cells that govern memory, thinking, and behavior degenerate over time. Tangles of misfolded proteins accumulate in the brain and form the plaque that is one of the physiological hallmarks of this disease.

While there is no known cure for Alzheimer's, treatment is generally focused on reducing inflammation, slowing neurodegeneration, and addressing the symptoms that arise along the way. From the lens of nutritional psychiatry, research has shown that optimizing one's diet can support a healthier mood and healthier brain and reduce the inflammation that is associated with the neurodegeneration that underlies Alzheimer's disease (as neuroinflammation1 is now considered a key factor in the progression of this disease).