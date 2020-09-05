mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
This Chocolate Mousse Is A Nutritional Psychiatrist’s Go-To Dessert For A Good Mood

This Chocolate Mousse Is A Nutritional Psychiatrist’s Go-To Dessert For A Good Mood

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Chocolate powder and cocoa

Image by SEE D JAN / iStock

September 5, 2020 — 9:10 AM

We'll admit, if you have a strong sweet tooth, any rich, chocolatey treat is bound to lift your spirits somewhat. Stressed spelled backwards is desserts, no? But we’re talking about full-on brain health, here: According to board-certified psychiatrist, professional chef, and nutrition specialist Uma Naidoo, M.D., the right dessert can actually enhance your brain function—it just depends on what ingredients make it into the confection. 

For a treat that’s just as healthy as it is delicious, check out Naidoo’s rich chocolate mousse recipe. As she shares on the mindbodygreen podcast, “It’s creamy, sweet, and you don't have to do too much to put it together.”

How to make Naidoo’s chocolate mousse.

This recipe is jam-packed with brain-healthy nutrients, but the two base ingredients are especially impressive. First up: cacao. Because organic, raw dark chocolate is fermented (it happens during the cacao beans’ drying process), it’s actually quite healthy for your gut. And, as it turns out, any gut-supporting food is also simultaneously good for your brain (thanks to the gut-brain connection). Next, avocado gives the mousse its creaminess, but it also supplies healthy fat, fiber, and magnesium—all of which have been shown to promote better brain function. Specifically, omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to help promote a healthy emotional balance and positive mood. 

At a bare minimum, that's all you'd need for a brain-healthy base. Of course, Naidoo chucks in a few other ingredients to give the mousse a little something extra. Here’s exactly what you’ll need:

  • Piece of avocado (about a ¼ slice).
  • Organic cacao powder (feel free to guess-and-test, depending on how rich and chocolatey you like your mousse, but we would assume around a ¼ cup).
  • 1 super-ripe banana.
  • A bit of honey. “Just a little to sweeten, but you might not even need it,” Naidoo notes. 

Then just combine all the ingredients in a blender until it takes on a whipped consistency. Naidoo likes to top her dessert with berries and cacao nibs (for even more antioxidants, plus an added crunch), but you can choose your own adventure here. Feel free to dig into the pudding right away or store it in the fridge for a couple hours for a refreshing, cool mousse. 

Advertisement

The takeaway.

Whip up Naidoo’s go-to mousse, and you’ve got yourself a rich, decadent dessert with tons of brain-healthy nutrients. Consider it a cheeky treat that truly promotes a good mood—long after you've spooned the final bite. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Chili Is Already Healthy, But One Ingredient Can Make It Even Better

Abby Moore
Chili Is Already Healthy, But One Ingredient Can Make It Even Better
Recipes

9 Easy Slaw Recipes That'll Be The Star Of Any Weekend Barbecue

Eliza Sullivan
9 Easy Slaw Recipes That'll Be The Star Of Any Weekend Barbecue
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Functional Food

This Meat Is Undesirable To Some & A Longevity Secret To Others

Jamie Schneider
This Meat Is Undesirable To Some & A Longevity Secret To Others
Home

Exactly How Often You Need To Wash Your Towels, From A Microbiologist

Sarah Regan
Exactly How Often You Need To Wash Your Towels, From A Microbiologist
Integrative Health

Why Corn Shows Up In Your Poop (Because We All Wanted To Know)

Abby Moore
Why Corn Shows Up In Your Poop (Because We All Wanted To Know)
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

Dark Empaths: The Personality Type That Uses Empathy As A Weapon

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Dark Empaths: The Personality Type That Uses Empathy As A Weapon
Beauty

Switch Up Your Look With One Of These 6 No-Fuss, Foolproof Hairstyles

Jamie Schneider
Switch Up Your Look With One Of These 6 No-Fuss, Foolproof Hairstyles
Personal Growth

What Your Enneagram Type Can Tell You About Your Spending Habits

Alexandra Engler
What Your Enneagram Type Can Tell You About Your Spending Habits
Routines

The Best Core Exercises That Are Perfect For Beginners + Ways To Level-Up

Helen Phelan
The Best Core Exercises That Are Perfect For Beginners + Ways To Level-Up
Routines

How To Tell If You've Reached The Optimal Heart Rate During A Workout

Abby Moore
How To Tell If You've Reached The Optimal Heart Rate During A Workout
Beauty

5 One-Ingredient Face Masks For The Lazy DIY Lovers Out There

Alexandra Engler
5 One-Ingredient Face Masks For The Lazy DIY Lovers Out There
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/nutritional-psychiatrists-go-to-dessert-recipe-for-good-mood

Your article and new folder have been saved!