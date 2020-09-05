We'll admit, if you have a strong sweet tooth, any rich, chocolatey treat is bound to lift your spirits somewhat. Stressed spelled backwards is desserts, no? But we’re talking about full-on brain health, here: According to board-certified psychiatrist, professional chef, and nutrition specialist Uma Naidoo, M.D., the right dessert can actually enhance your brain function—it just depends on what ingredients make it into the confection.

For a treat that’s just as healthy as it is delicious, check out Naidoo’s rich chocolate mousse recipe. As she shares on the mindbodygreen podcast, “It’s creamy, sweet, and you don't have to do too much to put it together.”