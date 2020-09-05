This Chocolate Mousse Is A Nutritional Psychiatrist’s Go-To Dessert For A Good Mood
We'll admit, if you have a strong sweet tooth, any rich, chocolatey treat is bound to lift your spirits somewhat. Stressed spelled backwards is desserts, no? But we’re talking about full-on brain health, here: According to board-certified psychiatrist, professional chef, and nutrition specialist Uma Naidoo, M.D., the right dessert can actually enhance your brain function—it just depends on what ingredients make it into the confection.
For a treat that’s just as healthy as it is delicious, check out Naidoo’s rich chocolate mousse recipe. As she shares on the mindbodygreen podcast, “It’s creamy, sweet, and you don't have to do too much to put it together.”
How to make Naidoo’s chocolate mousse.
This recipe is jam-packed with brain-healthy nutrients, but the two base ingredients are especially impressive. First up: cacao. Because organic, raw dark chocolate is fermented (it happens during the cacao beans’ drying process), it’s actually quite healthy for your gut. And, as it turns out, any gut-supporting food is also simultaneously good for your brain (thanks to the gut-brain connection). Next, avocado gives the mousse its creaminess, but it also supplies healthy fat, fiber, and magnesium—all of which have been shown to promote better brain function. Specifically, omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to help promote a healthy emotional balance and positive mood.
At a bare minimum, that's all you'd need for a brain-healthy base. Of course, Naidoo chucks in a few other ingredients to give the mousse a little something extra. Here’s exactly what you’ll need:
- Piece of avocado (about a ¼ slice).
- Organic cacao powder (feel free to guess-and-test, depending on how rich and chocolatey you like your mousse, but we would assume around a ¼ cup).
- 1 super-ripe banana.
- A bit of honey. “Just a little to sweeten, but you might not even need it,” Naidoo notes.
Then just combine all the ingredients in a blender until it takes on a whipped consistency. Naidoo likes to top her dessert with berries and cacao nibs (for even more antioxidants, plus an added crunch), but you can choose your own adventure here. Feel free to dig into the pudding right away or store it in the fridge for a couple hours for a refreshing, cool mousse.
The takeaway.
Whip up Naidoo’s go-to mousse, and you’ve got yourself a rich, decadent dessert with tons of brain-healthy nutrients. Consider it a cheeky treat that truly promotes a good mood—long after you've spooned the final bite.
