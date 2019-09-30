The Dos & Don'ts Of Taking Magnesium For Anxiety

If you start shopping for magnesium supplements, you'll be bombarded with different forms of the mineral. You should know that some are better than others. So what kind of magnesium should you take for anxiety? There are several magnesium forms such as magnesium threonate, citrate, gluconate, or citramate. Another great form of magnesium is magnesium glycinate, which won't cause digestive upset like almost all other forms of the nutrient. Are there any other safety concerns to worry about? According to Singh, "Those with kidney disease, heart disease, arrhythmias, and certain other conditions should, seek the advice and guidance of their medical doctors before taking a magnesium supplement to ensure that it is the right thing for them." As a general rule, you should always inform your doctor if you're going to be experimenting with any new supplements, herbs, or drastic lifestyle or dietary changes.

One last expert tip? If you want to supplement with magnesium, you don't have to limit yourself to a supplement capsule or powder. You can also experiment with magnesium oil, creams, and even Epsom salt baths, which are made using magnesium sulfate crystals. These delivery methods have the added bonus of forcing you to calm down and take some time for yourself, which means you double down on the anxiety-busting benefits.