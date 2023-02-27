Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting that involves limiting your food intake to a specific window of time each day.

In most cases, people will limit their food intake to a 6-12 hour slot and fast during the remaining hours outside of this time period. Though some people limit their intake during fasting periods to water only, others may choose to opt for calorie-free beverages, like black coffee or tea, or eat a small number of calories.

In recent years, TRE has soared in popularity thanks to the unique flexibility that it offers. Contrary to other diet plans that focus on meticulously measuring grams of carbs, fat, or protein, TRE doesn’t require you to log your food intake and enables you to eat whatever you choose within a specific time period each day.

Plus, TRE doesn't make you majorly restrict calories like other forms of fasting such as alternate-day fasting, one meal a day (OMAD), and 5:2 fasting.