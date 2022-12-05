3 Tricks To Make Time-Restricted Eating Even Easier, From A Nutrition Scientist 

“We've actually known for about the past 50 years that your blood sugar control in most people is actually best in the morning, and it gets worse as the day progresses,” says Peterson. This makes sense: Melatonin suppresses insulin, which is why experts advise against eating high-glucose foods at night.

Petrson even tested an early time-restricted eating (eTRE) plan in men with prediabetes1 and found that an earlier eating window led to improved insulin sensitivity, lowered blood pressure, and reduced oxidative stress in the body compared to those who followed a later window—and the two groups ate the exact same amount of food. “We found basically less molecular damage in the body, and this was despite the fact that no one lost weight,” she adds.

Point being? Don’t skip breakfast. Rather than timing your eating window from, say, 12 to 8 p.m., perhaps shift it up a couple hours and make it 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or whatever allocation works best for you). “Our metabolism is optimized to metabolize food in that mid- to late-morning period,” Peterson notes, so it may help to give your body sustenance in the a.m.