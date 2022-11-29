Holding your muscles (and thus, strength and physical function) on a pedestal each day and throughout life is probably one of the best strategies for a long, healthy life. Sufficient (instead of adequate) protein intake is paramount in this endeavor, as is physical activity.

Ann Kulze, M.D., physician, nutrition expert, bestselling author of Eat Right For Life, and founder of The Healthy Living School®️ underscores these tried-and-true pillars of whole foods and regular movement. “Colorful plant-laden nutrition and daily physical activity that preserve muscle mass, fuel an active metabolism, and nurture long-term cardiometabolic health are foundational.”

Metabolic scientist and author of Why We Get Sick, Ben Bikman, Ph.D., makes sure that he and his family consume “a lot of protein and whatever fat that comes with it.” Meanwhile, he practices a relatively lower-carb approach.

When it comes to physical activity, all movement is welcome, but make sure to prioritize muscle-building/preserving activities. Alexis Cowan, Ph.D., Princeton-trained metabolic health expert and mindbodygreen podcast guest explains why building muscle mass via resistance training is so important. “Muscle is the primary site of metabolic heat production. The more muscle one has, the more energy will be dissipated as heat in the body.”

When I asked my friend Whitney Crouch, R.D.N., C.L.T., an integrative registered dietitian who helps women recover their health from thyroid, gut, and sex hormone-related issues, for her top metabolic health-promoting strategies, she had two. First, lift weights. Second, don’t demonize carbs, since the right kind of carbs are important.

More specifically, Crouch recommends that her clients “lift heavy weights two to three times per week.” She says to “start with weights that feel like you’re putting in effort (we’re not talking circa 1980 jazzercise!) and that you can still maintain good form while lifting. Then, work your way up over time with both the weight and frequency per week of your sessions, and work with a trainer if you’re new to the lifting world and your budget allows.”

She adds that “carbohydrates are not your enemy, and in the (very near future) it will be easy and accessible to determine individual needs.” We’re talking about healthy carbs (whole grains, fruits, vegetables), not the refined and processed counterparts. “The truth is, carbs are imperative to women’s hormonal balance1 (sex and thyroid hormones), and integral to energized workout sessions,” Crouch concludes.