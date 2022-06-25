 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Why Research Says Your Room Should Be Totally Dark At Night If You Want Better Health

Why Research Says Your Room Should Be Totally Dark At Night If You Want Better Health

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
One Surprisingly Simple Thing You Can Do Nightly To Improve Your Health

Image by Emily Jean Thomas / Stocksy

June 25, 2022 — 9:04 AM

It seems obvious that our bedrooms should be dark when we settle in for a night of sleep, but does the light from a night light, or even a TV, actually impact health? According to new research published in the journal Sleep, it might, particularly as we age—here's what they found.

Studying the impact of light at night

For this study, researchers wanted to assess how light at night impacts the health of people in older age. To do so, they analyzed data from 552 people, ages 63 to 84, who had participated in the Chicago Healthy Aging Study.

Over the course of a week, participants each wore a device that measured light in their bedrooms, and general health metrics were also looked at, such as their cardiometabolic health, including metrics related to blood glucose, blood pressure, and lipids, as well as weight status (including obesity).

The researchers discovered that less than half of the participants were getting five hours of total darkness while sleeping, with the rest getting exposure to light in the middle of the night.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What they found

With those with greater exposure to light at night, a link was seen with excess weight (obesity), as well as cardiometabolic health perturbations related to blood sugar balance and blood pressure.

Based on the findings from this study, there appears to be a link between light at night and obesity and/or suboptimal metabolic health. Participants who were not exposed to light at night, namely, were found to have better health outcomes than those who were exposed to light from phones, TVs, nightlights, etc., during the night.

Now, it is important to note that this study design is one of correlation (albeit with robust design and control of known confounding variables), and not necessarily causation, though the study authors explain that more research is needed here to understand this link more directly.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(292)
sleep support+

That said, the importance of having a regulated circadian rhythm is well known, as is the importance of getting quality sleep. And with light being one of the biggest influencers of our circadian rhythm, it makes sense that any light exposure at night time would throw our bodies for a loop.

As lead author of the study, Minjee Kim M.D. explains, "It's not natural to see those lights at night. Light actually turns off some of the parts in the brain that tell our body it's the daytime versus nighttime. So those signals are messed up in a way, because the circadian signal is weakened, and over time, that has implications for our health."

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway

More research is needed to further understand the connection between light at night, circadian rhythm, and overall health, but if nothing else, these findings are one more reason to make your bedroom a sanctuary for better sleep. And that means a bedroom that's cool, quiet, and as dark as possible.

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(292)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(292)
sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Not All Vitamin D Is Created Equal — Are You Taking The Right One?

Josey Murray
Not All Vitamin D Is Created Equal — Are You Taking The Right One?
Integrative Health

Promote Detoxification & Replenish Glutathione With This Powerhouse Antioxidant*

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Promote Detoxification & Replenish Glutathione With This Powerhouse Antioxidant*
Beauty

Want Thick & Defined Eyebrows? You Should Book This Service Stat

Jamie Schneider
Want Thick & Defined Eyebrows? You Should Book This Service Stat
Beauty

This Common Skin Condition Can Lead To Trauma, Research Says

Hannah Frye
This Common Skin Condition Can Lead To Trauma, Research Says
Integrative Health

I'm Nearing My 70s & This Probiotic Helps My Digestion Stay Regular*

Merrell Readman
I'm Nearing My 70s & This Probiotic Helps My Digestion Stay Regular*
Integrative Health

New Study Of More Than 150,000 Women Says This May Promote Longevity

Merrell Readman
New Study Of More Than 150,000 Women Says This May Promote Longevity
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Up Your Daily Dose Of Biotin? 10 Foods To Add To Your Diet

Hannah Frye
Want To Up Your Daily Dose Of Biotin? 10 Foods To Add To Your Diet
Beauty

Here's Exactly How To Prevent & Treat Keloid Scars, From Dermatologists

Hannah Frye
Here's Exactly How To Prevent & Treat Keloid Scars, From Dermatologists
Beauty

My Concealer Has Never Looked Smoother — Thanks To This One Product

Hannah Frye
My Concealer Has Never Looked Smoother — Thanks To This One Product
Spirituality

This Astrological Alignment Won't Happen Again For Another 18 Years

Sarah Regan
This Astrological Alignment Won't Happen Again For Another 18 Years
Recipes

I'm A Registered Dietitian & This Is My Favorite Blood-Sugar-Friendly Drink

Alexandra D'Elia, R.D., CDN, RDN
I'm A Registered Dietitian & This Is My Favorite Blood-Sugar-Friendly Drink
Mental Health

Are You Turned Off By This Color? Here's What It Means About Your Happiness

Jamie Schneider
Are You Turned Off By This Color? Here's What It Means About Your Happiness
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/dont-sleep-with-any-lights-on-for-better-health
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!