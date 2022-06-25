One Surprisingly Simple Thing You Can Do Nightly To Improve Your Health

For this study, researchers wanted to assess how light at night impacts the health of people in older age. To do so, they analyzed data from 552 people, ages 63 to 84, who had participated in the Chicago Healthy Aging Study.

Over the course of a week, participants each wore a device that measured light in their bedrooms, and general health metrics were also looked at, such as their cardiometabolic health, including metrics related to blood glucose, blood pressure, and lipids, as well as weight status (including obesity).

The researchers discovered that less than half of the participants were getting five hours of total darkness while sleeping, with the rest getting exposure to light in the middle of the night.