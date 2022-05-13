6 Things That Are Messing with Your Sleep & What To Do About It

Melatonin: Melatonin is probably the most well-known sleep aid.* Because melatonin is a hormone that's tightly connected to your ability to fall asleep, supplementing with it in the short term can support circadian rhythm reset in some people, especially when traveling across time zones or working the night shift.* But because melatonin is a hormone, most experts recommend taking melatonin in low doses (0.5 to 1 milligram) and practicing caution when it comes to hormonal balance in your body overall. “Taking melatonin, particularly at higher doses, can be linked to undesirable desensitizing phenomena, such as nightmares, grogginess, and headaches,” mbg’s VP of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, once told mbg.