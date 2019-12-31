6 Things That Are Messing with Your Sleep & What To Do About It

Magnesium: Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in regulating your nervous system and helping promote a sense of calm.* In one study, participants who took 500 mg of active magnesium experienced a positive impact on both sleep quality and sleep duration and were able to sleep in longer in the morning.* Although there are many forms of magnesium, your best bet is the magnesium glycinate form, which is more bioavailable and has fewer side effects than other forms.*

GABA and L-theanine: Research shows that supplementation with a combination of GABA (a neurotransmitter) and L-theanine (an amino acid) can positively affect the time it takes to fall asleep and can increase sleep quality and duration.* An appropriate daily use of GABA is 100 mg/kg of body weight, while 20 mg/kg of L-theanine should do the trick.

Melatonin: Melatonin is probably the most well-known and well-studied natural sleep aid.* Because melatonin is a hormone that's tightly connected to your ability to fall asleep, supplementing with it can support sleep quality.* The right daily usage can range from 0.15 mg to 12 mg. However, one review notes that there are some potential side effects of taking melatonin regularly, like daytime sleepiness, dizziness, and headache. Because of this, it's best not to rely on melatonin for the long term.

Valerian root: Valerian root is an extract of the valerian plant that's been used as a sleep aid in Europe for decades. According to one study, supplementing with valerian root can promote sleep quality and the amount of time it takes to fall asleep without any known side effects. However, there hasn't been enough research to determine a standard daily use.