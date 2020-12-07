6 Bath Time Upgrades That Are Perfectly Customized To Your Needs 

While most of us love the idea of an evening soak in the bath, the truth is, it’s usually overlooked because life is just too busy. And unfortunately, we wait until we’re at our wits end to even consider the luxury of running the bath full of warm water in hopes of regaining our strength, composure, and mental health. To convince you that baths should make a regular appearance in your well-being routine, we’re here to share tips on how to customize your bath to get what you need, when you need it.

Here at mbg, we’re huge fans of Kneipp because they’re experts on bathtime and, with over 125 years of experience creating bath products, you can trust they have a deep understanding of how the combination of hot water, mineral salts, essential oils, and color therapy can make a world of difference when you immerse yourself in a bath.

So prepare to relax, soak, escape, and let these award-worthy salts and oils do all the work. Here’s exactly how to customize your bath time for your specific needs.