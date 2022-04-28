The 3 Products A Sleep Specialist Uses To Snooze Through The Entire Night

Everyone has a trusty nighttime tool of their own—including doctors and sleep experts. Shoshana Ungerleider, M.D., a board-certified internal medicine physician at Crossover Health, is one who recently let mbg in on her must-haves.

"Since medical school, I have slept with earplugs and blackout curtains, and I make sure my room is 68 degrees Fahrenheit or cooler," the host of TED Health explained. By keeping her bedroom cool, dark, and quiet, Ungerleider says that these tools go a long way in promoting high-quality, deep sleep.

Here's your cheat sheet on the importance of each one, and how to incorporate them into a snooze routine that's fit for an expert.