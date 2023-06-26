Think about it: If you eat breakfast at 9 a.m. every morning, over time your body will start giving off hunger cues around this time out of habit. The same goes for your sleep schedule. If you get into the habit of going to bed at 10 p.m. every night and waking up at 7 a.m. every morning, your body is likely to get into a rhythm of falling asleep and staying asleep until it's time to rise and shine.