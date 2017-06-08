Yoga Nidra: Here's What You Need to Know

Look on the schedule at your local yoga studio. In between the inversions workshops and regularly-scheduled yoga classes, you may find a yoga nidra class or workshop. If not in the next month, it will be there soon. That's because the ancient practice of yoga nidra has tons of benefits for our bodies and minds—and people are finally catching on.

This deep state of conscious rest, an ancient style of meditation that's starting to go mainstream, is no longer reserved for ashram life or advanced yoga teacher trainings. It's become a semi-regular offering in yoga studios in New York City and Los Angeles, as yogis of all levels who get a taste keep coming back for more. New release books like Yoga Nidra: The Art of Transformational Sleep, out in March, and Daring to Rest: Reclaim Your Power with Yoga Nidra Rest Meditation (due out this November) praise the modern benefits of yoga nidra and share practical applications of the age-old practice. Plus, with the rise of podcasts and audio content, accessing yoga nidra through YouTube videos and various other sources of audio has never been easier.

So what's all the buzz about? If you're new to yoga nidra, here's everything you need to know about this magical practice.