Yin Yoga 101: Everything You Need to Know About This Deep, Meditative Practice

While “yang” yoga focuses on your muscles, yin yoga targets your deep connective tissues, like your fascia, ligaments, and joints. It’s slower and more meditative, giving you space to turn inward and tune into both your mind and the physical sensations of your body. Because you’re holding poses for a longer period of time than you would in other traditional types of yoga, yin yoga helps you stretch and lengthen those rarely-used tissues while also teaching you how to breathe through discomfort and sit with your thoughts.