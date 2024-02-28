For a top-of-the-line yoga app that has everything you could be looking for, consider Alo Moves. Owned by apparel company, Alo Yoga, this app houses individual classes, as well as curated programs to help you build toward certain skills (like splits or handstands). The app is broken out into four sections: yoga, pilates & barre, fitness, and meditation.

Within the yoga category, you can search for classes based on style, skills you're working on, difficulty level, how much time you have, and more. Your activity will be logged on your profile, and there's also a dedicated "My Practice" section, where the app keeps track of any series, classes, or playlists you save—so you can access them easily in the future.

What our testers say:

"I received a free trial of Alo Yoga through work (along with a warrior mat) but continued to pay for it long after my trial ended. I found the sleek app offered a variety of series each highlighting different types of yoga, allowing my practice to continuously evolve. As someone that thrives in structure, I also loved that many teachers offered programs, which outlined a class sequence for users to follow. Another huge perk is that you can actually mute the music, instead focusing on the teacher's words and your own breath during a session. But as my colleague pointed out, the inclusion of Alo Yoga gear in the app is not great for my wallet." — Braelyn Wood deputy commerce editor

A few instructors/classes we've enjoyed:

Flexibility in 15 with Briohny Smyth

Intuitive Flexibility Flow with Ashley Galvin

Cost: $20/month or $199/year