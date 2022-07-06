Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.

Whether you're a novice or a seasoned yogi, amping up your practice is never a bad idea—and the best part is, you don't even have to leave your home to do so. The best yoga apps of the year let you grab your mat and step right into your flow regardless of your location.

How to choose the right yoga app.

When it comes to finding the best yoga app for your practice, there are a few things to consider. First, the type of flow you're looking to do. You can read up on some of the 11 major types of yoga here, and what the benefits are of each. Once you find a type that feels good to your body, you'll want to make sure that your chosen app offers plenty of classes in that style.

The length of classes is also a consideration: If you prefer diving deep into longer flows, you'll want an app with plenty of 60-plus-minute classes. If squeezing in a quick workout between other commitments is more your speed, an app with 10- to 20-minute flows will be right for you.

On a great app, you'll also find plenty of engaging, well-trained instructors who come to their yoga journey with a unique perspective. It should also be easy to navigate and quick to load with an easy user interface. Finally, cost is a consideration. Apps that are more expensive should justify the price with more classes or premium options such as longer workshops or trainings.

Ready for the best yoga apps of the year that tick all of these boxes? You really can't go wrong with these eight options.