Take Your Practice To The Next Level With The 8 Best Yoga Apps of 2022
In This Article
Whether you're a novice or a seasoned yogi, amping up your practice is never a bad idea—and the best part is, you don't even have to leave your home to do so. The best yoga apps of the year let you grab your mat and step right into your flow regardless of your location.
How to choose the right yoga app.
When it comes to finding the best yoga app for your practice, there are a few things to consider. First, the type of flow you're looking to do. You can read up on some of the 11 major types of yoga here, and what the benefits are of each. Once you find a type that feels good to your body, you'll want to make sure that your chosen app offers plenty of classes in that style.
The length of classes is also a consideration: If you prefer diving deep into longer flows, you'll want an app with plenty of 60-plus-minute classes. If squeezing in a quick workout between other commitments is more your speed, an app with 10- to 20-minute flows will be right for you.
On a great app, you'll also find plenty of engaging, well-trained instructors who come to their yoga journey with a unique perspective. It should also be easy to navigate and quick to load with an easy user interface. Finally, cost is a consideration. Apps that are more expensive should justify the price with more classes or premium options such as longer workshops or trainings.
Ready for the best yoga apps of the year that tick all of these boxes? You really can't go wrong with these eight options.
How we picked
All the apps in this list have either been personally tested by us, or have stellar reviews from users. We opted for those that deliver consistency to users with frequent updates, minimal bugs, and of course, top-of-the-line yoga content.
Whether you're into Vinyasa, Ashtanga, Hatha, or Iyengar, these apps offer a variety of different yoga styles, so there's something for everyone. You'll also find beginner-friendly classes, as well as classes suitable for a more advanced yoga practice.
Let's face it—many yoga studios are expensive. But the practice should be accessible to everyone. These apps offer studio-quality yoga classes at a fraction of the cost, right from your home. Costs range depending on the app, but we guarantee you'll be spending less than you would in a studio.
Most of our picks also have a trial period, so you can test out the app yourself before committing to a subscription. That way you won't be stuck paying for classes you don't actually take (and can find the ones you will).
mbg's top picks for the best yoga apps of 2022:
Best overall: Alo Moves
Pros
- Series of classes for particular skills
- New classes daily
Cons
- Search filters can be glitchy
For a top-of-the-line yoga app that has everything you could be looking for, consider Alo Moves. There are individual classes, as well as series to help you build toward certain skills (like splits or handstands). They also have meditation, sound bath, yoga nidra, and breathwork videos, plus a wide array of yoga instructors. You can search for classes based on yoga style, skills you're working on, experience level, how much time you have, and more.
Cost: $20/month or $199/year
Best for spiritual practice: Gaia
Pros
- Wide array of spiritual content
- Download videos to practice on the go
Cons
- Yoga isn't the main focus
If your yoga practice is more about the spiritual journey and less about the asanas, Gaia is probably the perfect fit for you. You can think of it as the spiritual Netflix, with a host of videos, documentaries, and series covering everything from the chakras to dreams to manifesting abundance. And of course, they have a great library of yoga and meditation content, with short and long classes, different yoga styles, and other movement practices, like qigong and t'ai chi.
Cost: $11.99/month or $99/year
Best for a global perspective: Yoga International
Pros
- Well-rounded approach to yoga (not just the postures)
- Teachers who are extremely knowledgeable about yoga philosophy
Cons
- Some reports of app crashes/bugs
For a yoga app that gets back to the roots of what yoga is all about, check out Yoga International. There's a great collection of classes for different yoga styles from teachers all around the world, as well as courses on yoga ethics and philosophy, yoga nidra, and even how to make your own yoga sequences. One happy reviewer writes, "I was so intrigued by the variety of courses offered, I started the free trial and before the trial period ended I started membership. It is the best decision I have made on my holistic journey."
Cost: $19.99/month or $9.99/month with the annual subscription
Best for mindfulness: Headspace
Pros
- Emphasis on meditation & mindfulness
Cons
- Limited variety for yoga compared to other yoga apps
If you're looking to deepen your yoga practice, as well as your meditation practice, Headspace is right up your alley. They have a library of movement videos with an emphasis on mindfulness—whether you want to de-stress, drop into your body, or get energized. And of course, they also have tons of different meditations, including some for better sleep, better focus, and mindfulness in general. With this app, you're sure to balance your mind and body.
Cost: $12.99/month or $69.99/year
Best for fitness goals: Asana Rebel
Pros
- Very reasonably priced annual fee
- Emphasis on specific and personal goals
Cons
- Reviews mention unresponsive support team
Asana Rebel is all about small changes to reach big goals. When you sign up, they ask you to identify why you want to work out more: Better sleep? More energy? They've got a plan for that. The app and all its content was co-created by over 100 health experts, and with plenty of classes that are only five minutes long, you can squeeze in some mindful movement at any time. With a 4.7/5-star average rating from over 60,000 users, the app has clearly garnered some fans, with one reviewer writing, "I honestly didn't think that an app on my tiny phone screen could provide the studio-quality yoga experience I was accustomed to, but it has far exceeded my expectations."
Cost: $9.99/month or $35.99/year
Best for inclusivity: The Underbelly
Pros
- Emphasis on self-love
- Beginner-friendly foundational videos
Cons
- Relatively less variety than other apps
Getting into a yoga practice can feel intimidating. It certainly has a reputation (at least in the West) for being a practice dominated by thin white women—but yoga benefits everyone, and that's what the folks at The Underbelly are striving for. The vision of this app created by Jessamyn Stanley and Mary Carr: "To create and foster a community for everyone, including those who have ever felt overlooked, underserved, and left out by the wellness industry." Not to mention, their yoga classes are super beginner-friendly, building upon each other for a solid foundational practice.
Cost: $10/month
Best for beginners: Find What Feels Good
Pros
- Very beginner-friendly
- Accountability series for extra motivation
Cons
- Only one instructor
You've likely heard of Yoga With Adriene, who rose to yogi fame with her popular Instagram and YouTube videos. With her app, Find What Feels Good, she's reaching more and more people, bringing simple yoga poses and practices right into people's homes. She also has weekly and monthly accountability series, to help you stay on top of your goals, plus more in-depth classes and workshops on particular skills and stretches. The app has a 4.9/5-star rating, with one reviewer writing, "I absolutely love Adriene! I love her upbeat personality that creates a relaxed, fun atmosphere during yoga practice."
Cost: $12.99/month or $129.99/year
Best for busy schedules: Glo
Pros
- Lots of short classes
Cons
- Reviews mention difficulty syncing with certain devices
And finally, we have Glo, which offers a variety of yoga, meditation, Pilates, and other fitness classes. The best part is undoubtedly their number of short videos for whenever you need a quick yoga fix. Their classes range from two minutes to 90 minutes and include over 15 styles of yoga. One user writes, "I seriously can not recommend this app and program enough. The membership is very reasonably priced for how many options are available, especially when you consider you would be paying near or more than the monthly fee for just one yoga class at a studio or gym."
Cost: $23.99/month or $244.99/year
FAQs
How much do yoga apps cost?
Costs for yoga apps have some range, but a majority are around $15 to $20 per month, and often cheaper monthly when you sign up for annual subscriptions. Some apps offer additional in-app purchases as well, such as longer workshops, classes, or trainings.
Who could benefit from a yoga app?
The better question is, who couldn't? Virtually anyone who's interested in getting into yoga, or deepening their existing practice, could benefit from downloading one of these apps. While there are certainly reasons to seek out an in-person yoga experience, it's a lot less intimidating to try a yoga class at home than it is to walk into a brand-new studio. Plus, it's often cheaper to try an app before buying a studio membership, or even paying for a drop-in class in person.
What do I need to do yoga at home?
You actually don't need anything to practice yoga at home besides your body and your breath. Even a mat isn't actually necessary (though it might make certain poses a little easier or more comfortable). That said, besides your mat and some good yoga leggings, props like blocks, straps, and bolsters can help you get into certain postures that you might not be able to get into otherwise.
The takeaway.
Yoga is great for so many things, from balance and physical fitness to concentration to mindfulness and more. If you've hesitated to drop in to your local studio or don't know where to get started, the right yoga app could be just what you're missing to take your yoga practice to the next level.
Reset Your Gut
Sign up for our FREE doctor-approved gut health guide featuring shopping lists, recipes, and tips
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.