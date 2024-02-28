Take Your Practice To The Next Level With The 9 Best Yoga Apps of 2026
- Best overall: Alo Moves
- Best for mindfulness: Headspace
- Founder's pick: Strala
- Best for experienced yogis: Yoga International
- Best for fitness goals: Asana Rebel
- Best for inclusivity: The Underbelly
- Best for daily yoga practice: Down Dog
- Best for busy schedules: Glo
- Best for beginners: Find What Feels Good
Whether you're a novice or a seasoned yogi, amping up your practice is never a bad idea. A regular yoga routine promotes better flexibility and mobility, weight loss, improved mental health, and more.
Even better? Many yoga companies now offer apps that let you drop into a mindful, restorative, brain-boosting flow, without even leaving your home.
Keep reading to find our picks for the best yoga apps, so you can simply grab your mat, pick your class, and achieve all the health benefits of yoga—regardless of your location.
The best yoga apps of 2024
Best overall: Alo Moves
Pros:
- Series of classes for particular skills
- New classes daily
- Variety of workouts offered
Cons:
- Search filters can be glitchy
Types of classes offered:StretchingSound bathAshtangaHathaKundaliniRestorativePrenatalStrengthVinyasaMeditation & Breathwork
Free trial:14-day free trial at sign up30-day free trial with Alo Yoga purchase
Other workouts offered:Yes
Meditations offered:Yes
Compatible devices:iPhoneiPadAppleTVDesktop
For a top-of-the-line yoga app that has everything you could be looking for, consider Alo Moves. Owned by apparel company, Alo Yoga, this app houses individual classes, as well as curated programs to help you build toward certain skills (like splits or handstands). The app is broken out into four sections: yoga, pilates & barre, fitness, and meditation.
Within the yoga category, you can search for classes based on style, skills you're working on, difficulty level, how much time you have, and more. Your activity will be logged on your profile, and there's also a dedicated "My Practice" section, where the app keeps track of any series, classes, or playlists you save—so you can access them easily in the future.
What our testers say:
"I received a free trial of Alo Yoga through work (along with a warrior mat) but continued to pay for it long after my trial ended. I found the sleek app offered a variety of series each highlighting different types of yoga, allowing my practice to continuously evolve. As someone that thrives in structure, I also loved that many teachers offered programs, which outlined a class sequence for users to follow. Another huge perk is that you can actually mute the music, instead focusing on the teacher's words and your own breath during a session. But as my colleague pointed out, the inclusion of Alo Yoga gear in the app is not great for my wallet." — Braelyn Wood deputy commerce editor
A few instructors/classes we've enjoyed:
Flexibility in 15 with Briohny Smyth
Intuitive Flexibility Flow with Ashley Galvin
Cost: $20/month or $199/year
Best for mindfulness: Headspace
Pros:
- Emphasis on meditation & mindfulness
- Variety of class durations offered
- Focus on mind-body connection
Cons:
- Limited variety of yoga styles compared to other yoga apps
- Search features not very intuitive
Types of classes offered:StretchingStrengthMeditation & Breathwork
Free trial:7-day free trial with monthly membership14-day free trial with annual membership
Other workouts offered:Yes
Meditations offered:Yes
Compatible devices:iPhoneiPadAppleTVChromecastAndroidAmazon FirestickRokuDesktop
If you're looking to deepen your yoga practice, as well as your meditation practice, Headspace is right up your alley. It has a library of movement videos, with an emphasis on mindfulness—whether you want to de-stress, drop into your body, or get energized. And of course, there are also tons of different meditations, including some for better sleep, better focus, and mindfulness in general. With this app, you're sure to balance your mind and body.
When you open the app, rather than being asked to enter information, it prompts you to begin a short mindfulness exercise, which really does help you get in the headspace. From there, you can choose if you're there to meditate, move, sleep, or listen to music. The yoga content is housed under the "move" category, along with some dance videos, cardio exercises, and "move minis." There are also a few longer series with focused intentions, like a confidence-boosting movement course.
The yoga flows are sectioned into categories: good morning, daytime flow, stress and anxiety relief, and before bed—plus, a few options for specific focus areas (hips, core, shoulders, posture, etc.). We've found that most of the classes are more stretches than flows, but there are a few longer flow options as well.
What our testers say:
"Headspace is definitely a meditation-first app, and its yoga and fitness content is clearly geared toward beginners. I wouldn't recommend it if your sole purpose is deepening your yoga practice, because you won't find a ton of content. However, as someone who uses the app for meditation and mindfulness, I like that I have the option to sprinkle in some brief stretches and flows—and I particularly enjoy the emphasis on mind-body connection. I wish there were more search features within the yoga category, but it's likely because there isn't much content to search through." — Carleigh Ferrante, commerce editor
A few instructors/classes we've enjoyed:
Tension-Releasing Stretch
Bedtime Flow
Cost: $12.99/month or $69.99/year
Founder's pick: Strala
Pros:
- Teacher training programs
- Many methods offered
- Wide range of class lengths
Cons:
- Trainings are expensive
Types of classes offered:StretchingAshtangaHathaRestorativePrenatalStrengthVinyasaFlexibility FlowMeditation
Free trial:7-day free trial
Other workouts offered:Yes
Meditations offered:Yes
Compatible devices:iPhoneiPadAppleTV
If you're looking for a yoga app with knowledgable instructors and a wide range of content, Strala is an excellent choice. The app houses a ton of on-demand yoga flows, along with additional workouts like pilates, HIIT, and Tai Chi. As a member, you can also join weekly live classes, which are all led by the company's founders, Tara Stiles and Mike Taylor.
In terms of yoga flows, the classes range from 10 minutes up to one hour—so you can get value out of your membership even if you're short on time.
The app also a wide selection of yoga teacher trainings available, including 100+ Hour Kids Yoga Teacher Training, 30+Hour Yoga and Tai Chi Training for Vibrant Longevity, and more. Just note, these trainings will have an additional fee.
What our founder says:
“What I enjoy most about Strala’s restorative flows is Tara’s soothing voice and easy going nature. I also like that the app has 20 and 30 minute flows for when you have less time, and hour-long classes if you want a more traditional flow.” — Colleen Wachob, co-founder & co-CEO
A few instructors/classes we've enjoyed:
20 minute Slow And Steady Strong Yoga Flow with Tara Stiles
29 minute Workout Yoga with Tara Stiles
Cost: $20/month
Best for experienced yogis: Yoga International
Pros:
- Many yoga styles offered
- Teachers who are extremely knowledgeable about yoga philosophy
- Educational content
Cons:
- Some reports of app crashes/bugs
Types of classes offered:AshtangaHathaKundaliniRestorativePrenatalVinyasaMeditation & BreathworkNidraIyengar
Free trial:7-day free trial
Other workouts offered:No
Compatible devices:iPhoneiPadAppleTVChromecastAndroidDesktop
For a yoga app that gets back to the roots of what yoga is all about, check out Yoga International. The app has a great collection of classes for different yoga styles from teachers all around the world, as well as courses on yoga ethics and philosophy, yoga nidra, and even how to develop your own yoga sequences.
When you create your account, you'll be prompted to provide some information about yourself and where you are in your yoga journey (whether you're an instructor or not, how often you practice yoga, how often you meditate, your goals, etc.). The app will use this information to recommend classes and programs, but you can also easily filter the content by how much time you have, yoga style, which part of your body you want to focus on, experience level, what props you have available, and more. While there are beginner classes offered, we find this app to be better suited for experienced yogis.
What our testers say:
"I love that you can filter YI's classes by time of day (morning, afternoon, evening, or bedtime). I typically enjoy shorter yoga flows, but find that they're often geared mainly toward beginners, so I appreciate the 20- and 30-minute classes this app offers for all experience levels. There are even 10-minute flows, for if you're really short on time. From the few classes I've tried, I can tell the instructors are incredibly knowledgable." — Carleigh Ferrante, commerce editor
A few instructors/classes we've enjoyed:
A Hip Way to Start Your Day with Christina Sell
Kundalini for Digestion, Energy, Radiance, and Balance with Sierra Hollister
Cost: $19.99/month or $9.99/month with the annual subscription
Best for achieving fitness goals: Asana Rebel
Pros:
- Very reasonably priced annual fee
- Emphasis on specific and personal goals
Cons:
- Reviews mention unresponsive support team
Types of classes offered:StretchingAshtangaStrengthVinyasa
Free trial:No free trial14-day money back guarantee
Other workouts offered:Yes
Meditations offered:Yes
Compatible devices:iPhoneiPadAppleTVChromecastAndroidAmazon FirestickRokuDesktop
Asana Rebel is all about small changes to reach big goals. When you sign up, you'll be asked you to identify why you want to work out more: Better sleep? More energy? They've got a plan for that. The app and all its content was co-created by over 100 health experts, and with plenty of classes that are only five minutes long, you can squeeze in some mindful movement at any time. The company actually stresses the impact that just 10 minutes of exercise a day can have on your well-being, and you can tell from the start that the app was created by experts, as the intake process is definitely the most in-depth we've seen.
When you sign up, you'll be prompted to provide your height and weight, along with your diet type, fitness goals, and other information. The process takes less than five minutes, and helps the app curate content that will be most relevant for you. It will also show you a "3-month health forecast," which we'd say to take with a big grain of salt, but do appreciate the sentiment. We also love that Asana Rebel prioritizes science-backed exercises and meditations and that it ties these practices back to the importance of sleep—which we're big proponents of.
What users say:
With a 4.7 out of 5-star average rating from over 60,000 users, the app has clearly garnered some fans, with one reviewer writing, "I honestly didn't think that an app on my tiny phone screen could provide the studio-quality yoga experience I was accustomed to, but it has far exceeded my expectations."
Cost: $9.99/month or $35.99/year
Best for inclusivity: The Underbelly
Pros:
- Emphasis on self-love and inclusivity
- Beginner-friendly foundational videos
Cons:
- Relatively less variety than other apps
- No other workouts or meditations offered
Types of classes offered:AshtangaStrengthVinyasaMeditation & Breathwork
Free trial:14-day free trial with annual membership3-day free trial with monthly membership
Other workouts offered:No
Meditations offered:Yes
Compatible devices:iPhoneiPadAppleTVChromecastAndroidAmazon FirestickRokuDesktop
Starting a yoga practice can feel intimidating. It certainly has a reputation (at least in the West) for being a practice dominated by thin white women—but yoga benefits everyone, and that's what the folks at The Underbelly are striving for. Jessamyn Stanley and Mary Carr say they created this app "To create and foster a community for everyone, including those who have ever felt overlooked, underserved, and left out by the wellness industry."
In the app, you'll find yoga classes that are super beginner-friendly, building upon each other for a solid foundational practice. When you first sign up, the app will prompt you to begin with the Elemental Track, which has separate videos for air (breath-focused), earth (grounding flows), and fire (to "light your body up"). This sequence is meant to set the framework for your yoga practice, but you can also jump forward into any of the additional yoga flows offered.
What users say:
This app has an impressive 4.9 out of five-star rating in the Apple App Store, with over 500 reviews. One person says, “As a larger bodied queer person who is trying to get stronger to feel more powerful to crush the patriarchy, I love her modifications and tips for improving my practice…With Jessamyn’s guidance I feel greater clarity and peace, and the release of anxiety and rage has never felt so empowering than with her casual and radical teaching style.”
Cost: $10/month
Best for daily yoga practice: Down Dog
Pros:
- Large class selection with additional workouts
- Prenatal yoga content
Cons:
- Search filters can be glitchy
Types of classes offered:StretchingAshtangaHathaRestorativePrenatalStrengthVinyasaYoga NidraHot 26Flexibility FlowChair YogaSleep Meditation
Free trial:30-day free trial at sign up
Other workouts offered:Yes
Meditations offered:Yes
Compatible devices:iPhoneiPadAppleTVChromecastAndroidRokuDesktop
Down dog has a lot to choose from, making it a great option anyone with a daily yoga practice. The app even has HIIT workouts, meditation, running programs, and barre classes—so you don't have to stick with just yoga. There is also a big library of prenatal yoga content, to continue your practice through your pregnancy.
Each day (or each time you open the app), you can customize your experience with a ton of filters, depending on what you want to focus on (and how long you have to do it), the voice you want to guide you through, and more. The app also logs your history and you can save your favorite classes for easy access. Within your profile, you can set weekly goals for the number of classes you want to take and track your progress as you complete each flow.
Down Dog seriously wants yoga to be accessible for everyone, and even provides a space for anyone who cannot afford the app to write in for the chance to join at a lower cost, depending on their circumstances. During the pandemic, the company also started giving free access to students and teachers.
What our testers say:
"Down Dog is insanely customizable: You can choose the length of your practice and Savasana, practice type, level (difficulty), pace, boost—i.e., which area (shoulders, hips, hamstrings, etc.) or poses (twists, side body stretches, standing balances, etc.) you want to focus on, instructor voice, how much explanation they provide, and background music. I love going to yoga classes, but sometimes the flow isn’t what you expect. With Down Dog, I can design a personalized flow that gives my body and mind exactly what they want/need in that moment." — Morgan Chamberlain, supplement editor
Cost: $9.99/month or $59.99/year
Best for busy schedules: Glo
Pros:
- Massive library of on-demand classes
- Live classes daily
- Easy to search through classes
Cons:
- Reviews mention difficulty syncing with certain devices
Types of classes offered:StretchingAshtangaHathaKundaliniRestorativePrenatalStrengthVinyasaMeditation & BreathworkIyengar
Free trial:7-day free trial
Other workouts offered:Yes
Meditations offered:Yes
Glo offers a variety of yoga, meditation, Pilates, and other fitness classes. The best part is undoubtedly the app's number of short videos, for whenever you need a quick yoga fix. The classes range from two minutes to 90 minutes, and include over 15 styles of yoga. When you sign up, you can enter in details such as how many classes you've taken, what type of teacher you are looking for, and goals you'd like to focus on. From there, the app will suggest content to you daily.
Searching for classes is easy, with filters for body part, intensity, props used, instructor, yoga style, whether or not it has music, and more. The app also houses a ton of educational content with lectures and programs to learn more about different yoga styles and work toward specific goals like strengthening your headstand, balancing your chakras, or deepening your meditation practice through yoga.
What our testers say:
"I'd recommend Glo to any yogi, no matter their experience level. There are daily live classes, but I personally have only used the on-demand library. It's incredibly easy to search through, and I love how many yoga styles are offered. I downloaded the app specifically for the Kundalini classes, and have enjoyed the Vinyasa and Yin flows, too. The Shoulder Opening Flow with Jason Crandell is definitely a new go-to for quick relief, and I swear the Yin For Hips class with Katie Baki has helped me get my splits back."— Carleigh Ferrante, commerce editor
A few instructors/classes we've enjoyed:
Shoulder Opening Flow with Jason Crandell
Yin For Hips with Katie Baki
Kundalini For Vitality with Kia Miller
Cost: $23.99/month or $244.99/year
Best for beginners: Find What Feels Good
Pros:
- Accountability series for extra motivation
- Very beginner-friendly
Cons:
- Only one instructor
Types of classes offered:RestorativeVinyasaMeditation & BreathworkMeditation
Free trial:7-day free trial
Other workouts offered:No
Meditations offered:Yes
Compatible devices:iPhoneiPadAppleTVChromecastAndroidRokuDesktop
You've likely heard of Yoga With Adriene, who rose to yogi fame with her popular Instagram and YouTube videos. With her app, Find What Feels Good, she's reaching more and more people, and continuing to bring simple yoga poses and practices right into people's homes.
While you can access plenty of Adriene's classes on her YouTube channel, the app houses even more content and programs, including weekly and monthly accountability series, to help you stay on top of your goals, and more in-depth classes and workshops on particular skills and stretches. Not to mention, there's a whole community of like-minded people to connect with within the app.
Our editors regularly recommend Yoga With Adriene to people who are new to the yoga scene, and find her content to be incredibly beginner-friendly. There are a ton of fun categories, too, like Yoga For Couch Potatoes, Relationship Boost Yoga, and Yoga To Gain Perspective. She also has a channel specifically dedicated to yoga flows in Spanish.
What users say:
The app has a 4.9/5-star rating, with one reviewer writing, "I absolutely love Adriene! I love her upbeat personality that creates a relaxed, fun atmosphere during yoga practice."
Cost: $12.99/month or $129.99/year
Comparing the best yoga apps:
|App
|Cost
|Free trial
|Meditations offered
|Other classes offered
|Compatible devices
|Alo Moves
|$20/month or $199/year
|14 days
|Yes
|Yes
|iPhone / iPad / AppleTV / Desktop
|Headspace
|$13/month or $70/year
|7-14 days depending on membership option
|Yes
|Yes
|iPhone / iPad / AppleTV / Chromecast / Android / Amazon Firestick / Roku / Desktop
|Strala
|$20/month or $199/year
|7 days
|Yes
|Yes
|iPhone / iPad / AppleTV
|Yoga International
|$20/month or $169/year
|7 days
|Yes
|No
|iPhone / iPad / AppleTV / Chromecast / Android / Desktop
|Asana Rebel
|$10/month or $36/year
|None
|Yes
|Yes
|iPhone / iPad / AppleTV / Chromecast / Android / Amazon Firestick / Roku / Desktop
|The Underbelly
|$10/month
|3-14 days depening on membership type
|Yes
|No
|iPhone / iPad / AppleTV / Chromecast / Android / Amazon Firestick / Roku / Desktop
|Down Dog
|$10/month or $60/year
|30 days
|Yes
|Yes
|iPhone / iPad / AppleTV / Chromecast / Android / Roku / Desktop
|Glo
|$24/month or $245/year
|7 days
|Yes
|Yes
|iPhone / iPad / AppleTV / Android / Desktop
|Find What Feels Good
|$13/month or $130/year
|7 days
|Yes
|No
|iPhone / iPad / AppleTV / Chromecast / Android / Roku / Desktop
- Testing & reviews: All the apps in this list have either been personally tested by us, or have stellar reviews from users. We opted for those that deliver consistency to users with frequent updates, minimal bugs, and of course, top-of-the-line yoga content.
- Variety: Whether you're into Vinyasa, Ashtanga, Hatha, or Iyengar, these apps offer a variety of different yoga styles, so there's something for everyone. You'll also find beginner-friendly classes, as well as classes suitable for a more advanced yoga practice.
- Cost: Let's face it—many yoga studios are expensive. But the practice should be accessible to everyone. These apps offer studio-quality yoga classes at a fraction of the cost, right from your home. Costs range depending on the app, but we guarantee you'll be spending less than you would in a studio.
- Flexibility: Most of our picks also have a trial period, so you can test out the app yourself before committing to a subscription. That way you won't be stuck paying for classes you don't actually take (and can find the ones you will).
How to choose the right yoga app
When it comes to finding the best yoga app for your practice, there are a few factors to consider. First, the type of flow you're looking to do. You can read up on some of the most common types of yoga here, and what the benefits are of each. Once you find a method that feels good to your body, you'll want a yoga app that offers plenty of classes in that style.
The length of classes is also a consideration: If you prefer diving deep into longer flows, an app with plenty of longer format options will be best for you. If squeezing in a quick workout between other commitments is more your speed, an app with 10- to 20-minute flows will be better.
On the best yoga apps, you'll find plenty of engaging, well-trained instructors who will add a unique perspective to your yoga practice. The app you choose should also be easy to navigate, and quick to load, with an intuitive user interface. Finally, cost is always a consideration. Apps that are more expensive should justify the price with more classes or premium options, such as longer workshops, programs, or trainings.
Ready to find out what the best yoga apps are that tick all of these boxes? You really can't go wrong with these eight options.
How yoga can support your longevity.
If you think the goal of yoga is to nail a headstand or touch your toes, think again. Studies show1 that practice of yoga is chock full of both physical and mental benefits, including improved cardiovascular health, reduced feelings of depression or anxiety, and increased energy. One 2021 study2 using 875 individuals in Nepal found that those who implemented a daily yoga practice saw significant improvements in their flexibility, stress levels, and body weight maintenance.
Luckily, at-home yoga apps can help break down some of the financial and logistical barriers to starting a practice of your own. With little to no equipment necessary, you can reap the benefits of yoga from home—all it takes is a monthly membership fee and a little discipline on your end to hit the mat.
FAQs
Is there a free yoga app?
Most of the apps we included offer a free trial, but the bulk of them require a paid membership to access content after your trial is completed. Costs for yoga apps have some range, but a majority are around $15 to $20 per month, and often cheaper monthly when you sign up for annual subscriptions. Some apps offer additional in-app purchases as well, such as longer workshops, classes, or trainings.
Who could benefit from a yoga app?
The better question is, who couldn't? Virtually anyone who's interested in getting into yoga, or deepening their existing practice, could benefit from downloading one of these apps. While there are certainly reasons to seek out an in-person yoga experience, it's a lot less intimidating to try a yoga class at home than it is to walk into a brand-new studio. Plus, it's often cheaper to try an app before buying a studio membership, or even paying for a drop-in class in person.
What do I need to do yoga at home?
You actually don't need anything to practice yoga at home besides your body and your breath. Even a mat isn't actually necessary (though it might make certain poses a little easier or more comfortable). That said, besides your mat and some good yoga leggings, props like blocks, straps, and bolsters can help you get into certain postures that you might not be able to get into otherwise.
The takeaway
Yoga is great for so many things, from balance and physical fitness to concentration to mindfulness and more. If you've hesitated to drop in to your local studio or don't know where to get started, the right yoga app could be just what you're missing to take your yoga practice to the next level.
What we've updated since publishing:
6/6/23: We confirmed the membership prices of these apps, spoke to some of the health benefits of yoga, and added a comparison table to help you pick the right app for you.