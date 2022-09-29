It's now been just over two years since I got an Alo mat of my own, and I don't think I'll ever go back. By far, my favorite thing about it is the overall feel, which is really the most important factor of a mat, right?

It's half a centimeter thick, and made with dense rubber, for a feel that's firm and supportive while also still offering some cushion for my joints. The mat is also moisture-wicking and beautifully nonslip, which as an avid hot yoga practicer, is super important. I do actually have a matching yoga towel, but on the occasion that I forget it at home, I'm always amazed that I can still grip this mat with my sweaty hands and feet.

And for what it's worth, the color selection for these mats is stunning. I'm by no means saying yoga should be about the aesthetic of your gear, but there is something to be said about having gear that's inviting and encourages you to get on the mat.