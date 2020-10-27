10 Ways To Land A Job As A Yoga Teacher

Most of us want to teach in yoga studios. However, these gigs are tough to land without experience. Scour the internet for any open yoga teaching positions in your area and send out emails. You may even want to consider calling local gyms, recreation centers, etc. to see if they’re interested in hosting a yoga class. You may be surprised at the pay rate at some of these places. Often, gyms will pay a flat rate for a class instead of a per-student rate, which can be a benefit to a new teacher. Even if you don’t stay in this position permanently, you’ll start to meet students who will want to follow you.