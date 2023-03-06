You can’t expect to move forward if you have unhealed trauma holding you back. Of course, trauma manifests differently for everyone: For some, it’s anger; for others, it’s self-doubt. No matter your specific wounds, it’s important to acknowledge and try to work through them, so they wield less power over you over time.

“Emotional regulation is one of the most powerful tools we can all learn,” Howes says. That doesn’t mean you should never feel any negative emotions at all, of course. “It's learning to respond based on your mission, your vision, and your values, not based on your wounds,” he adds. Only then, he says, can you achieve true greatness.

“If people could manage self-doubt in a better way and process the healing, the wounds, the pains that cause them to doubt themselves, that cause them to be fearful of failure, success, or judgment, they would live a more meaningful, rich, abundant life,” Howes says. “They would be more peaceful, present, engaged, caring, and that would ripple throughout the world.”