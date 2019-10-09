So, given the possibility of trauma actually being stored in the body, we have to ask: What's the actual deal when you burst into tears during a massage, an acupuncture session, or in yoga mid-downward dog? And are these (or similar practices) actually "releasing" stuck trauma from the body, or perhaps helping you get to a place where you can more readily process it and heal both emotionally and physically?

The short answer—and the one you likely expected—is maybe, but we don't really know. There haven't exactly been studies on this stuff. But psychiatrists and healers have their theories on the topic, and they say certain types of physical movement or therapies that involve a physical stimulus may be a good adjunct to traditional trauma treatment.

"When I'm doing acupuncture, I'll often pop a needle in a patient and they start to sob. They invariably say, 'I have no idea why I'm crying, I don't know what's wrong with me,' and it leads me to believe that I've moved an area of stuckness that contains memory," says Blakeway. "That would be very consistent with Chinese medicine, where we say that repressed emotions, things that we can't deal with, become stuck chi. Or, put another way, that emotional trauma creates dense, energetic forms in our body. And then, because it's uncomfortable, we just don't go there—those become areas of stuckness and tightness."

Acupuncture is also helping the patient modulate between the sympathetic (fight or flight) and parasympathetic (rest and digest) nervous systems and bringing them into homeostasis, says Blakeway. For some patients, this improved flow and balance simply brings a feeling of relief and lightness; for others, she believes it may help draw someone's attention to certain suppressed or repressed experiences that need attention. "Often patients on the table then start to have memories of things that they haven’t really thought about lately," says Blakeway. "Sometimes they'll say to me, 'It's not that I don't know this happened to me; it's just that I don't go there very often in my head.'"

Blakeway doesn't believe acupuncture is a "cure" for trauma. For patients with a trauma history, or who experience a resurfacing of traumatic memories during a session, she always refers them to a therapist. But she does believe combining more traditional trauma-focused therapies with something like acupuncture or massage could be more effective than psychotherapy alone—which, she believes, was the case for one particular female patient.

"I've treated a number of rape victims who have gone on to have problems associated with stagnation in their pelvic cavity," says Blakeway. "I had one patient who had been raped in college and developed endometriosis. It had been an earth-shatteringly horrible experience for her, and she was extremely vulnerable. So I co-treated her with our massage therapist, and we just very gently helped her to unravel the experience in her body. What was interesting was that her endometriosis shrank even though we were treating the sort of psychological ramifications of it. This holding on, this clenching in her lower abdomen—which presumably started during the rape—and this wish never to go there again in her head meant that she wasn't flowing. And we just got things flowing very gently. She was seeing a therapist at the same time, and we were all contributing pieces to the puzzle. But I don't think all of it could have been handled by just talk therapy because I don't think she could put words on all of it in the same way as she could just release it. She went on to get married and have children. I wanted this not to define her, so she could be bigger than this experience—and she achieved that."

While we can't exactly prove that acupuncture helps move stuck energy or releases trauma, acupuncture—along with treatments like Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), which involves the manual stimulation or "tapping" of acupuncture points along the body—have been shown in studies to help alleviate some symptoms of PTSD. Acupuncture has also been associated with improved blood flow and changes in the brain, which, Blakeway says, could all play a role in how we experience our bodies and how we experience emotion. And even more fascinating, "a new study came out showing that one hour of tapping can significantly change, in a positive way, the expression of 72 genes," says Turner.

Gordon also believes physical movement, touch, anything that brings you more into your body—like deep belly breathing—can be a key component in healing from trauma.

"Every part of the body that has that tension may store some of the information about the trauma we experienced," says Gordon. "So during something like a massage, what could be happening is that when somebody is working on the muscles and releasing that tension, the experience that is associated with that tension may be released. By going into a state of relaxation, you're counteracting all that protective tension, and as the armor begins to dissolve, then the emotions that necessitated the protection start to emerge. Now, this is theoretical, but it sure looks like it could be the case."

For the same reason, Gordon is a big fan of shaking and dancing as a means to begin healing from trauma, which he writes about in his book. "You stand up, put your feet shoulder-width apart, and you just start shaking from your feet up through your knees, hips, chest, shoulders, and head," he says. And while it might sound silly, the effects can be pretty dramatic.

About a year after the massive earthquake that rocked Haiti in 2010, Gordon traveled to the island to lead a workshop for survivors. "I was leading a workshop for about 100 nursing students. They had lost about 90 of their fellow nursing students—many of them very young women, in their late teens—in the earthquake," says Gordon. "So at the end of one afternoon, I got them all up shaking, and within two minutes, half of them were weeping. We paused for a bit, became aware of our breath, and then I put on some Bob Marley, and they started dancing. Some were still crying, others started laughing, and afterward they said, 'This feels so good!'"

Many of the women told Gordon it was the first time they'd been able to laugh or cry since the earthquake—and that they thought they had to be strong, or that they shouldn't be enjoying themselves. "When you shut down one emotion and you go into that frozen state, it's not just that emotion you're protecting yourself against that gets shut down; your whole emotional life gets limited," says Gordon.

Gordon believes that this type of movement—as well as things like slow, deep breathing—can help bring the body into a more balanced physiological state that could potentially make someone more open to sharing what's going on with friends or family members, more likely to reach out to a therapist, and more engaged overall in helping themselves heal. "When you're severely traumatized, those areas of the brain that make it easier to relate to other people aren't working so well," says Gordon. "But with these practices, as best we can tell, we're no longer so fixed in fight or flight, so there's likely less activity in the amygdala, and we're able to think more clearly."

Researchers suspect there may be something to this, but it hasn't been proved. Consider yoga, which couples movement with breathing. Some studies suggest yoga and meditation may be promising complementary treatments for PTSD, and "one of the hypotheses is that the movements of yoga trigger a physiological response, relaxation," says Roberts. "And that physiological response, I imagine, could kind of calm your immune system. In other words, it's almost like the opposite trauma."