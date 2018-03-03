Calling All Acupuncture Skeptics: Here Are Some Great Reasons To Give It A Try

Today, we're witnessing a major shift in how people think about their health and well-being. From fitness and food to mindfulness and self-care, people are finally realizing the true power of prevention and focusing their time and attention on it. When we maintain our body, we can prevent flare-ups and stop illness before it manifests, and one of the best ways to do this is through alternative practices—that are becoming more mainstream every day—like acupuncture, massage, and essential oils.

But despite the fact that these modalities are becoming more popular, many people (understandably) have a lot of questions before they step out of their comfort zones and into their friendly community acupuncture office. And like many other alternative therapies, acupuncture (an ancient Eastern medicine practice) has plenty of fact and fiction surrounding it. So let's start with what everyone gets wrong about acupuncture.