10 Real People On What Finally Worked For Their Anxiety

If I start to feel anxious in the middle of a workday or a meeting, I have a corner of my notebook I use as the "parking lot." It's literally a square I draw in the corner of the paper and put any thought that comes to mind that isn't relevant. That way it's out of my head and if I need to revisit it later, I can (half the time I don't even need that thought so it's good to clear it out anyway).

I've also started incorporating aromatherapy into my desk life. Around 3 p.m. every day I'll give myself a spray of this amazing mineral mist from 3rd Ritual. I've also offered it to co-workers who come over with anxious energy, and it helps calm them down.

If I'm at a place where things are just way too much (I'm a chronic overscheduler by nature) I will cancel a whole day of plans to reset and regroup. This day is like a dire mental health day and I'll usually start cleaning the whole apartment and blast the Rolling Stones (my mom always listens to it while she cleans), which makes me feel better and gives me tangible concrete things to tackle (e.g., bleach the grout in the tub, deep-clean the refrigerator, reorganize the closet) instead of following around loops of thoughts in my head. I always feel more focused and at peace when my space is squared away, plus at least I tire myself out and can lie down in an organized space.