May's Monthly Horoscope Brings The Luxury Of Taurus Season — With A Twist
May 2025 opens with the grounded glam of Taurus season, inviting us all to slow down, savor life's little luxuries and secure our footing—especially when it comes to our creature comforts. But don't get too cozy in your curated calm! On May 4, Pluto begins its annual five-month retrograde in Aquarius, sending ripples through our collective consciousness.
This transit (lasting until October 13) whispers one major theme: It's time to rethink the systems and structures that hold power in our lives, especially where technology, community, and innovation intersect.
Expect radical reckonings, especially in how we wield our influence—and who we let into our inner circle. Where could we as citizens of this planet treat each other better? Raise your hand if you're ready for a mass awakening on that topic.
Life, and the way we structure it, gets a bold cosmic reboot on May 24 when Saturn makes a historic move into Aries. This is Saturn's first visit to the Ram's realm in nearly three decades, and it joins dreamy Neptune in a magical mashup of ambition and idealism.
Saturn is here until September 1 but will return for a longer visit in early 2026. Prepare to reckon with the paradox of hosting the cosmic boundary-hound (Saturn) and the boundary-dissolver (Neptune) in the same part of your life.
This odd-couple duo in Aries sets the stage for personal revolutions—think fearless reinventions, new boundaries, and a no-apologies pursuit of purpose. But with such powerful players in the zodiac's first sign, this is more than just a vibe shift. It's a full-on identity renaissance.
Once the Sun twirls into breezy Gemini on May 20, the mood lightens a bit. The later part of the month is made for mingling, multitasking, and sharing ideas. Flex your communication skills and embrace fresh perspectives.
Is there a part of your life that could benefit from a calculated risk? This is the last time for more than a decade that lucky, expansive Jupiter and the Sun will commune in Gemini. Between now and June 9, aim your arrows a little higher than you think you can reach. As hockey player Wayne Gretzky (an Aquarius) famously said, "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
Here are the five big things to watch out for this May.
5 months of Pluto retrograde: Power struggles in team efforts
Pluto begins its annual five-month retrograde in Aquarius, the sign of collaborations, on May 4. As this calculating planet goes into snooze mode until October 13, you might notice stagnation in the way your squad operates or how your goals are progressing. In your zeal to change the world, did you bite off more than you can chew?
Pluto is solidly in Aquarius until 2044, so release that pressure valve and try a phased approach. What could you achieve by the end of 2025 without tearing yourself (and your team) apart with stress in the process? Remember: One win builds upon the next.
The full moon in Scorpio on May 12 spices things up
Choose a safe word because trust and lust are mutually exclusive under these sensitive moonbeams. Watch out for jealousy and possessiveness too, which could flare up under the slightest provocation.
Maybe you're overreacting, maybe you're not, but either way, nothing gets resolved in the heat of anger. Do your best to de-escalate, even if that means taking a timeout when emotions get hot.
Get "nosy" this Gemini season (it's encouraged)
Unleash your journalistic curiosity as the Sun sashays into inquisitive Gemini for a month, starting May 20. This buzzy, intellectual solar cycle makes us want to interact and know all the details about one another.
Ask the questions, yes, even the nosy ones, in the name of getting to the bottom of who you're dealing with. Gemini, the sign of the Twins, unites kindred spirits. And the best place to start searching for them is often right in your own backyard.
The only catch? If you plan to pry, be prepared to have other people in your business too.
Break new ground when Saturn enters Aries
Taskmaster Saturn starts fresh May 24, moving into Aries for the first time since 1998. This cycle supplies a powerful blend of discipline and drive, pushing you to take bold action while keeping a steady eye on long-term goals. Alas, this won't be a cake walk.
Saturn is in "fall" in Aries, one of its least comfortable positions in the zodiac. For the next few months, you may struggle—but ultimately succeed—channeling your passion into a productive effort. This short-but-impactful cycle ends on September 1 but picks up again next year, when Saturn takes an unbroken lap through Aries from February 13, 2026, to April 12, 2028.
Kindred spirits unite at the May 26 Gemini new supermoon
2025's only new moon in Gemini—a potent supermoon—sparks exciting synergies with friends old and new. Cooperative, communicative vibes are in the air, so ride the wave!
Even better? Neptune and Saturn are at a friendly angle to la luna, guiding you toward collaborators who bring the rare mix of imagination and stability. And you'll have no trouble magnetizing them, thanks to supportive beams from seductive Pluto and friendly Mercury.