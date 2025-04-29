Advertisement
Pluto Is Going Retrograde For 5 Months—Here's What It Means For Your Sign
Remember last fall when everyone was talking about the Age of Aquarius? Pluto made headlines in November as it moved into Aquarius for the first time in over 200 years, ushering in a new age of progressivism, humanitarianism, and transformation.
But on May 4 until October 13, the far-out planet will be backspinning through Aquarius, and we all have something different to expect, based on our zodiac sign. Here's what to know.
What does Pluto retrograde mean?
The last time Pluto was in Aquarius, humanity saw both the American and French revolutions. And while it's in retrograde, the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, we might notice stagnation in the way our squads are operating, or even how our goals are progressing.
"If you're feeling stuck or unable to gain traction, consider it a sign to pump the brakes, then, pop the hood," the twins write, adding, "Is everyone aligned around the endgame and the strategy for achieving it? This frustrating, five-month cycle can be a hidden blessing if you use it to strengthen your internal processes."
Retrogrades are ultimately periods of time to reflect on the particular themes of that planet, and Pluto governs rebirth and transformation. In Aquarius, Pluto is asking us to contribute to the collective, look forward, and retain a sense of individuality.
That said, use these next five months to assess how and why you show up in community the way you do, as well as what is asking to be reborn in your life.
As the twins add, "Pluto is solidly in Aquarius until 2044, so release that pressure valve and try a phased approach. What could you achieve by the end of 2025 without tearing yourself (and your team) apart with stress in the process?"
How Pluto retrograde will impact your sign
Depending on where Aquarius lands in your chart, we'll all be impacted by this Pluto retrograde in different areas of our life. Based on your rising sign, which determines your first house, here's where Pluto in Aquarius is impacting your birth chart:
- Aries rising: 11th house of collectives and humanity. You're focusing on how you're contributing to the communities around you—and how they're showing up for you.
- Taurus rising: Tenth house of career and public image. You're reassessing whether your personal destiny aligns with humanity's destiny.
- Gemini rising: Ninth house of expansion and higher learning. You're more open to progressive ideas and philosophies as you let go of outdated beliefs.
- Cancer rising: Eighth house of intimacy and shared resources. You're being encouraged to collaborate and transform your relationship to intimacy.
- Leo rising: Seventh house of longterm partnership and commitment. You're looking more closely at your relationships and how they align with your vision for the collective.
- Virgo rising: Sixth house of self care and routine. You're connecting more deeply to service to others and refining your routine to support that service.
- Libra rising: Fifth house of creative expression and passion. You're being encouraged to express yourself in new ways to push progress forward.
- Scorpio rising: Fourth house of home and family. You're reflecting on your home base and what transformations need to take place there, whether with family or roommates, or the physical space itself.
- Sagittarius rising: Third house of communication and information. You're opening your mind to new ways of thinking and communicating, transforming immediate relationships.
- Capricorn rising: Second house of finances and material security. You're reflecting on your relationship to money and resources, and whether your goals align with humanity.
- Aquarius rising: First house of self and identity. You're feeling empowered to step into your latest evolution, using your voice and vision in a new way to steer progress and transformation.
- Pisces rising: 12th house of closure and the subconscious. You could feel more intuitive and connected to your dreams, so pay attention to what symbolism reveals to you.
The takeaway
The next five months are a chance for us all to connect to our inner Aquarian, asking questions about how we can best contribute our gifts to serve the collective, while retaining freedom and independence.
Just remember, Pluto is an outer planet, so it tends to impact us on a more generational than individual level. Nevertheless, understanding where Aquarius lands in your birth chart can help you navigate this transit with more clarity.