Advertisement
This Week's Horoscope Brings An Opportunity For Kick-Starting Romance
To thine own self be true: Venus returns to Aries from Wednesday, April 30, to June 6
Who runs your world? As magnetic Venus zips back into fiery and self-determined Aries for the second time this year, you'll have ample opportunities to right any wrongs that disrupted your love life during the spring Venus retrograde.
The first step might be this: reclaiming your self-sovereignty in relationships that have grown too close for comfort. While Venus was melting into a puddle of goo in Pisces, codependence may have crept into the healthiest bonds. Or maybe the cozy vibes have dulled the once-sexy sparks.
Harness the autonomous energy of Aries and declare the next four weeks a personal reclamation. Get obsessed with a hobby, and guard your "me time" like a hawk. The person who's been taking you for granted could swiftly wake up and realize your value.
Dreamy Neptune puts Venus in a rose-colored trance on Sunday, May 4
For the third and final time this year, Venus and Neptune co-star in a fairy-tale romance, uniting overhead in an exact conjunction. Their first two love scenes took place while both planets were in Pisces—on February 1 and again on March 27, while Venus was retrograde.
No doubt those moments stirred up all sorts of feelings, from hope to desire to intense longing; yet, with both planets in passive Pisces, you may have been hesitant to act upon your urges.
Now, as Venus and Neptune complete their trilogy in fearless Aries, the stage is set for you to shoot your shot. No vision of love is too idealistic today, whether you're sharing it aloud with friends—or inviting someone to join you in a full-color fantasy.
Sunday's waxing quarter moon in Leo won't contain the romanticizing much
A pinch of passion can go a long way, as long as you sprinkle it mindfully. With today's waxing quarter moon in vibrant Leo, it's time to add some flair to your routine, especially if things have gotten a bit monotonous.
Elevate presentations with artsy photos, and plug your text into colorful templates. (Hello, Canva.) When inviting people to hang out, make it sound like the event of the season ("You won't believe the tickets I scored for Friday night!") instead of underselling it ("I'm going to a show, but I'm not sure this is your thing ...").
While you don't have to go full Chappell Roan with your outfit choices, the Leo quarter moon loves a sequin and anything that falls into the "tasteful flair" camp. Today is about turning heads and leaving people wanting more.
Power outage? Pluto pivots into its annual retrograde from May 4 to October 13
Power struggles disrupt peaceful team efforts, as Pluto begins its annual five-month retrograde in Aquarius, the sign of collaborations.
As this calculating planet goes into snooze mode, you might notice stagnation in the way your squad operates or how your goals are progressing. If you're feeling stuck or unable to gain traction, consider it a sign to pump the brakes, then, pop the hood.
Is everyone aligned around the endgame and the strategy for achieving it? This frustrating, five-month cycle can be a hidden blessing if you use it to strengthen your internal processes.
In your zeal to change the world, did you bite off more than you can chew? Pluto is solidly in Aquarius until 2044, so release that pressure valve and try a phased approach. What could you achieve by the end of 2025 without tearing yourself (and your team) apart with stress in the process?
Remember: One win builds upon the next.