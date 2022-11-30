5 Signs You Went Deep Into Meditation

Going deep means your mind is going from surface awareness to subtle awareness, and ultimately to no awareness. As your mind travels through the various degrees of awareness, you'll be thinking various thoughts, many of which won't have anything to do with meditation. If you resist your thoughts, you may re-excite your mind. Counterintuitive as it is, if you embrace the thoughts, your mind will continue to de-excite and ultimately you may lose all awareness, which is symptomatic of the deepest states of meditation.