5 Signs You Went Deep Into Meditation
When you meditate, do you ever wonder whether or not it's actually working?
Often, meditation can feel like you're just sitting there going over your to-do list or thinking about the process of meditation itself, which can cause the time to drag on. Rest assured that you might be going deep into meditation—even if you don't realize it. Like falling asleep, the transition into a deep meditation can be subtle.
It's best not to try to figure out if you're deep in meditation while you're meditating, or you may ruin the experience of the practice. But once you come out of your meditation, you can diagnose whether or not you went deep by reflecting on whether you experienced any of these common signs:
1. You forgot that you were meditating.
If you were thinking about the fact that you were meditating the entire time that you were meditating, then you weren't really that deep in your meditation. A deep meditation implies a slight to heavy loss of awareness, which includes losing awareness of the fact that you're meditating.
Admittedly, this is where the practice gets tricky. Anyone who's tried to make themselves go to sleep at night by thinking about how they can't sleep usually ended up keeping themselves awake for longer. Instead, sleep experts recommend keeping your mind preoccupied with other things, like picturing sheep, counting backward, or reading. And this is why, historically, some meditation styles have employed the use of a mantra, yantra, or breath awareness, to gently lure the mind away from surface awareness, so you forget about the fact that you're meditating at all.
2. You got lost in thought.
Going deep means your mind is going from surface awareness to subtle awareness, and ultimately to no awareness. As your mind travels through the various degrees of awareness, you'll be thinking various thoughts, many of which won't have anything to do with meditation. If you resist your thoughts, you may re-excite your mind. Counterintuitive as it is, if you embrace the thoughts, your mind will continue to de-excite and ultimately you may lose all awareness, which is symptomatic of the deepest states of meditation.
3. You experience time lapses.
Another key indicator that you dove deep in meditation is if you noticed that more time was passing than what you could account for. In other words, you meditated for 20 minutes, but it only felt like 10 minutes—and for those unaccounted-for 10 minutes, you don't remember thinking much of anything.
4. Your entire body relaxed.
Sometimes you'll start a meditation sitting upright with an erect spine and lifted chin but come out of it with your chin dipped forward and your back slightly rounded. If this is happened in your meditation, not to worry! You were just having an extremely blissful experience that you most likely didn't remember after you came out.
From the outside, it looked like you could've been sleeping, but on the inside, it weirdly felt like you were still sitting upright. It's also not unusual for meditators in these extremely deep states to drool on themselves from time to time.
5. You had shallow breathing.
Taking a deep gulp of air during meditation is a common side effect of the deep levels of rest reached during the practice. The body's breathing rate is linked to the amount of rest being acquired during a given experience.
While jogging, your breathing rate will be heavy. While sitting and reading a book, your breathing rate is significantly lower. While sleeping, your breathing rate slows even more. And while meditating, your breathing rate can reach levels that are even deeper than sleep, where you're barely breathing at all. During these pockets of extremely deep rest, you may stop breathing altogether. This is usually followed by a deep gulp of air, after which, everything will quickly even out and you can continue breathing normally.
How can I deepen my meditation if I'm not showing any of these signs yet?
Even if you didn't experience any of these symptoms, it didn't mean your meditation was ineffective. Every meditator has experiences that feel more surface from time to time. The difference in novice meditators and seasoned meditators is that novices judge their deep experiences as "good" meditations and the surface experiences as "bad" ones. Seasoned meditators, on the other hand, remain judgment-free about their experiences, which actually keeps them positioned to enjoy more deep meditations, simply because they have fewer expectations about what it should feel like.
The trick is to adopt this attitude of indifference about all meditation experiences. Also, understand that consistency plays a huge role in the quality of your experiences. Don't look for major changes in your first few days or weeks, or even months of meditation. They will eventually occur but usually when you least expect them to happen.
Remember: All meditations are useful, and each one makes it easier for you to have more effortless experiences in your next meditation.