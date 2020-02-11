5 Signs You Went Deep Into Meditation

When you meditate, do you ever wonder whether or not it's actually working?

Often, meditation can feel like you're just sitting there going over your to-do list or thinking about the process of meditation itself, which can cause the time to drag on. Rest assured that you might be going deep into meditation—even if you don't realize it. Like falling asleep, the transition into a deep meditation can be subtle.

It's best not to try to figure out if you're deep in meditation while you're meditating, or you may ruin the experience of the practice. But once you come out of your meditation, you can diagnose whether or not you went deep by reflecting on whether you experienced any of these common signs: